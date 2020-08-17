Shafqat and Ahmed lead way for Green

SHAFQAT and Ahmed shared an opening stand of 188 runs as GREYS GREEN overcame BBC CAVERSHAM in a friendly match on Sunday.

With the heat brutal, Greys were invited to bat first. Shafqat, who made 93 runs, and Ahmed, who hit 64, before they were undone, notched up 118 in just 16 overs.

When Ahmed fell leg before wicket to Fitzgerald, the runs still flowed with Bhanu making 33 runs and the middle order all chipping in with useful runs.

The BBC stuck to their thankless task and Shafqat fell short of his century in the last over of the innings, with Greys closing on 250-6.

Despite losing an early wicket, the BBC started positively, reaching 40-2 and then 70-2 before wickets began to fell. Leg-spinner Skilleter ripped out the middle order, ending with figures of seven wickets from 12 overs, conceding just 12 runs.

With four overs remaining, Greys still needed three wickets. Singh bowled Smith with an unplayable yorker and then Dudakia was sharply caught at short-leg by Shah.

With the injured captain, Randall, returning to the crease, Champion played out a penultimate maiden over, leaving both captains, Skilleter and Randall, to fight out the final over.

Five balls passed uneventfully and then the final ball strikes the pad and was given out leg before wicket with the BBC all out for 99.

On August 2, Greys lost out to NETTLEBED in a friendly fixture.

Greys were asked to bat first and the openers got off to a steady start, putting on 48 before Ahmed went for 23, which was the first of three quick wickets, reducing them to 56-3.

The arrival of Skilleter lifted the tempo of Greys’ scoring, dealing mostly in boundaries and his partnership with Shafqat more than doubled the score, until Shafqat was caught for 30, with the score on 121.

Whilst Skilleter was batting, there was a chance of making more than a par score but, when he was caught on the mid-wicket boundary, by his opposite number, L Vockins, for 59 runs, Greys were glad of a cameo from Cross (12, not out) to lift their total to 166-8 at tea.

Greys bowled well to contain Nettlebed but R Simmons and R Graham proved obdurate and adept at putting away the bad ball.

Ahmed made the breakthrough with two quick wickets but R and O Simmons stood firm.

With 20 overs remaining, Nettlebed still required over 100 to win and when the younger Simmons was caught, Nettlebed lost five wickets fairly cheaply.

But the momentum swung away from Greys with the arrival of L Vockins. R Simmons was undefeated on 63 runs while Vockins made a powerful 25 to see them across the line.