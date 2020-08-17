Watts claims run out to see off travellers

SCOTT HARRIS scored a century as PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS defeated TWIGWORTH TRAVELLERS won an absolute belter by eight runs in a friendly match on Sunday.

After losing Marcus Laing to the second ball of the game, Don Townsin and Harris picked up the baton for the home side until the former was unfortunately adjudged caught behind.

Dan Watts chipped in with 29 runs before skipper Sam Kimber fell cheaply, but Harris continued on his merry way to record a fine century until he was caught on the deep mid-wicket boundary.

Dropped third ball, Rich Ashton made the most of his reprieve to finish unbeaten on 43 as the Unicorns made 216-7 from their 40 overs.

In the field, Peppard’s Tom Mennie bowled a

luckless opening spell as he repeatedly beat the bat. It was Ruaridh Scott who induced an outside edge and Laing took a fine tumbling catch low to his right behind the stumps for the first wicket.

James Watts (2-41) varied his length to pick up two wickets before Matt Syddall claimed a brace in one over to put the Unicorns on top.

However, Twigworth skipper James Marriage (35 runs) kept his side in the game until Harris cleaned him up, and at that stage, Peppard seemed set for victory.

Yet with 42 needed from the final four overs and just two wickets in hand, New Zealander Roland Grace hauled his side back into contention leaving them needing just nine from the final over.

It was young Watts who was to have the final say, though, enacting a remarkable run out from wide mid wicket as he hit the one stump he had to aim at to send the Peppard supporters home happy.