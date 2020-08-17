Proudfoot runs in vain

Developer plans 51 homes in field at edge of village
Monday, 17 August 2020
PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAHS succumbed to a 73-run reverse against a strong READING LAWYERS side in their Sunday friendly.
The Lawyers batsman took a liking to a superb track at the Les Clark Oval, Stoke Row, racking up 250-6 in their 35 overs despite the best efforts of off spinner Aled Roberts (2-38).
Chris Proudfoot (44 runs) did his best to lead the Mahas response, but they were only able to close on 177-8 in reply.
17 August 2020
