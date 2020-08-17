County in Brakspear Ground tie

BERKSHIRE County Cricket Club is to return to Henley’s Brakspear Ground later this month, writes Dave Wright.

The county played regularly there, one day and three-day fixtures, until 2017 when they added nearby Wargrave CC to their regular grounds.

But the reigning National Counties champions are to play a Middlesex XI at Henley on Sunday, August 30.

Last season they completed a championship and KO Trophy double with a team packed with Henley players and this season have added the club’s Matt Rowe to their squad.

Former Cornwall captain Rowe made his debut when they defeated Middlesex by 44 runs in a friendly at Old Merchant Taylors’ School the weekend before last.

With all the official NCCA fixtures cancelled due to Covid-19, Berkshire are only playing friendlies this year.

Next up is a game against Glamorgan at Falkland CC, near Newbury, on Sunday, August 23 and that will be followed by a two-day fixture with Middlesex at OMT on Wednesday and Thursday, August 26-27.

Berkshire will return to Falkland to host neighbours Oxford on September 6.

The one-day matches will start at 11am with a 50/50 overs format.

Hurley stalwart Phil Ridgeway took 5-23 in eight overs when Berkshire defeated Buckinghamshire in an Over-60s match last week.

Bucks were restricted to 140-8 in their 40 overs and Berkshire reached their target for the loss of just two wickets with skipper Dave Tooze left unbeaten on 86.

Left-arm spinner John McDonald produced outstanding figures of 8-1-21-5 as Berkshire Over-50s beat Sussex by 28 runs at his home club, Wokingham.

Club colleague Simon Myles top-scored with 48 while Boyne Hill’s Dave Goodman made 18 not out in Berkshire’s total of 171.

The visitors replied

with 143-9, being left a man short by an injury to one of their players.