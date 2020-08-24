Toerien’s knock helps side progress

WITH the threat of rain later in the day, WOODCOTE and WOODLEY agreed to play a Twenty20 match in their Premier clash.

The home side won the toss and batted well to reach a score worthy of a 40 over innings.

Steve Vinnicombe starred with the bat hitting a half-century on his debut and he was well supported by in-form regulars, Ryan Van Heerden and Jonny Clark as Woodcote posted 183-5.

In reply, Woodley’s approach in their innings was gung ho and with the exception of Mohamed Shurry, none of their batsmen were able to cope with an impressive bowling attack.

Mark Pearson led the way with two hostile spells which earned him five wickets for only 17 runs. Vinnicombe finished with figures of 2-22 while captain James Worsfold took 2-30 as Woodcote won by 57 runs with Woodley being 126 all out.

Woodcote missed out on a semi-final place as they finished their campaign in third place.

GORING secured their place in the semi-finals after running out 16-run winners at TWYFORD AND RUSCOMBE.

Batting first Goring put on 22-7 with Johann Toerien top

scoring with 87 not out and Jonny Russell hitting a half-century.

In reply, Twyford and Ruscombe closed their innings on 206-9.

In the Premier Cup semi-finals Goring will face Farley Hill whilst Mortimer West End will take on Twyford.

Oratory School youngster Henry Thorby continued his

fine form with the bat as PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds beat WARFIELD by 40 runs in their Division 1B group game.

With an age gap of 52 years between 16-year-old Thorby and partner Don Townsin, the duo put on 45 before the latter fell for 21. Thorby continued on his merry way before falling for 75 and with Matt Vines blasting 35 from 28 balls, Peppard ended their 40 overs on 206-6.

Warfield started off at a rapid rate but the introduction of Peppard skipper Rob Dyer (2-25) accounted for both openers and put the hosts in control.

U14 Tom Mennie (2-17) and fellow youngster Archie Barker (3-35) turned the screw and when Alfie Burnett (2-34) returned to finish the job, Warfield had been dismissed for 166.

In the Division 1 semi-finals Waltham St Lawrence will face West Reading 2nds whilst Woodley will play Reading Lions.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds made it two wins from three Division 2 and 3 matches with a tense four-wicket success at home against WEST READING 4ths.

James Rowson (2-14) made early inroads for Peppard Stoke Row before Riaan Ackerman (2-25) continued to keep his side in the ascendancy. No West Reading batsman really got going, but with the home side donating 38 extras including 25 wides, West Reading were bowled out for 131 as Peppard skipper Mick Chard claimed 2-2 at the end of the innings.

Peppard made a disastrous start as they crashed to 8-3, only for Mike Hennessy (38) and Mark Lambert (46) to wrest the initiative back for the hosts.

Despite Hennessy and Lambert falling to leave the game in the balance, the cool head and hard-hitting ability of Charlie Watson (33 not out) guided Peppard Stoke Row to victory with almost 10 overs of their innings remaining.