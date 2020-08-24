Harpsden win before the rain sets in

FOR the final away game of the shortened 2020 season, HURLEY made the three-mile trip to PINKNEYS GREEN last Saturday for their Premiership clash.

After winning the toss, Hurley opted to bowl. Fayyaz Kayani opened the bowling in tandem with Rizwan Shah. Kayani lived up to his billing, bowling his spell right through, bowling three maidens and taking three wickets.

Shah and Umer Zaman shared bowling duties at the other end with Kayani eventually being replaced by Ian Dawkins, who also enjoyed some success with the ball.

Kayani had Vinay Mopur caught at point by Kelvin Baillie in the third over and earned an lbw decision against Will Heyes in the seventh over with the score on 33.

Left-handed opener Uday Tikoo fell in the next over to Shah from a catch by Faisal Mahmood on the off-side. Kayani also caught Pinkneys captain Sheyan Patel for a duck off his own bowling in the 11th over with the score on 48.

These early breakthroughs brought together the prolific Jags Dhillon and wicketkeeper Jack Stemp, who added 36 for the fifth wicket.

Dhillon was starting to play his shots and gained a life when Dawkins was unable to hold onto a skyer at the end of the 17th over. The Hurley bowler made amends in his next as Mandeep Singh, fielding at mid-off, ran round to catch Dhillon in the covers.

Stemp helped lift the team score to 137 and was bowled by Phil Ridgeway in the 31st over.

In a late flourish, Declan Roberts and Steve Curlewis were able to add 59 for the ninth wicket in seven overs, the most memorable shot of which was a six on to the roof of an outbuilding on the far side off an unfortunate Hassan Gul. Pinkneys Green closed on 196 all out.

After the interval Pinkneys Green opened the bowling with the tall Heyes in tandem with Dhillon but soon found themselves in trouble. Yasir Gul was trapped lbw for a duck in the second over and Baillie was caught at square-leg by Tikoo in the next.

In the fourth over Mandeep was caught behind to leave Hurley 7-3. Ridgeway and Shah set about establishing some stability and added 34 for the fourth wicket until the latter was caught on the leg side off the left-arm spinner Dilan Wimalasena in the 13th over. Zaman added 26 with Ridgeway in four overs to lift the score to 67.

Thereafter Hurley batsmen returned to the pavilion at regular intervals. In a moment which encapsulated Hurley’s luck on the day, Ridgeway appeared to have successfully blocked a delivery from off-spinner Curlewis in the 18th, only to find that the ball had spun back unnoticed on to his stumps.

The returning Heyes had Faisal Mahmood caught behind and bowled Dawkins. Curlewis completed the rout by bowling Kayani and having Hassan caught behind the bowler’s stumps, leaving Mike Walton out of partners on 86 all out.

In Division 1, HARPSDEN 2nds ran out winners at home to HOLYPORT.

Harpsden won the toss and put themselves into the field. Starting well and not allowing Holyport to start the run rate rolling, opening bowlers Tom Stevens and Rod Birkett had the visitors three down before the 10th over.

Holyport’s number five came to the crease having to steady the middle order and done so getting a needed 55. Harpsden knew they had Holyport way behind the rate and after a 10 over period with no wickets they started to tumble as runs were noticeably required.

The final wicket fell in the 37th over with Holyport finishing their innings leaving Harpsden 130 to win in their 40 overs.

The Harpsden batters knew they had plenty of time to get the total but also knew weather could ruin their afternoon.

Richard Harrison (8) and Alex Morgan (25) hung around for a while until Harrison let one through his defences.

Matt Stanley (16) joined Morgan to have a 15 over stand slowly gaining the runs getting ever closer to the total. Good bowling from Roberto suddenly had Harpsden 74-5 and needing to push on in the 26th over.

Toby Stevens (30 not out) came to the cease not wanting to get wet and starting scoring quickly. Later Will Stevens (14 not out) also joined in and ensure the total was reached quickly.

After an expensive over of 17 Harpsden won in the 33rd over before the rain set in.

In Division 2 HURLEY 2nds’ clash with LITTLE MARLOW was abandoned.