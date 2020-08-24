Batting collapse proves costly

A HIDEOUS batting collapse from PEPPARD STOKE ROW saw them fall to a 61-run defeat at HOLMER GREEN on Saturday.

On a gloomy afternoon and in a game reduced to 30 overs per side before a ball was bowled, visiting skipper Andy Watts elected to bowl after winning the toss.

However, Holmer Green openers Kashif Iqbal and Deep Purkayastha gave their side a steady platform until the introduction of Peter Lamsdale (2-29) accounted for the former, spectacularly caught by Owen Simmons at long off.

Lamsdale then bowled Purkayastha off his pads and with Chris Humphreys (2-19) bowling a tight spell, Peppard Stoke Row turned things round to keep their opponents to a score of 130-5.

However, the visitors fell apart on disastrous fashion as they were reduced to 18-6 — four of the top six recording ducks — and despite Lamsdale offering some belated resistance, they were eventually shot out for just 69.

Peppard Stoke Row host table-topping Ley Hill tomorrow (Saturday).