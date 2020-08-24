Checkendon players engage in extra practice session following heavy defeat

THE refurbishment of Goring Primary School could ... [more]
Monday, 24 August 2020
VISITORS TWYFORD comprehensively defeated CHECKENDON in a friendly match on Sunday.
Opening bowler Andy Millen took 3-10 and Joe Downes, playing his first game of the season finished with 4-6 as the home side were dismissed for 54 in 19.1 overs.
There were also four catches for wicketkeeper Mark Teel while Karthik Chitta and Harry Wickens were the only Checkendon batsmen to reach double figures.
Narwla led Twyford’s reply with 25 including four boundaries as they sped to victory in only 11.3 overs.
The Checkendon squad remained at the ground for a lengthy and valuable practice session following the premature end to the contest.
CHECKENDON
|
S Arrowsmith, c Teal, b Miller
|
8
|
M Heslop, c Teal, b Miller
|
0
|
K Chitta, b Criddle
|
13
|
J Jackson, b Miller
|
0
|
J Warren, c Teal, b Hackett
|
2
|
H Wickens, c & b Downes
|
13
|
P Bedi, lbw, b Downes
|
7
|
M Sharma, c Fritzel, b Downes
|
4
|
K Mendriratta, c Teal, b Downes
|
1
|
V Kharmar, lbw, b Criddle
|
2
|
V Kiolmar, not out
|
0
|
Extras
|
4
|
—
|
TOTAL
|
54
TWYFORD
|
Lancum, lbw, b Mendiratta
|
4
|
Narula, c Warren, b Bedi
|
25
|
Fritzel, c & b Mendiratta
|
6
|
Hitchens, not out
|
11
|
Teal, not out
|
9
|
Extras
|
1
|
—
|
TOTAL (3 wkts)
|
56
