Brock’s impressive spell helps hosts climb to top of the table

HOSTS HENLEY 2nds moved to the top of Division 2A following their eight wicket victory against MAIDENHEAD AND BRAY at the Brakspear Ground on Saturday.

Having lost the toss and being put into bat first, Maidenhead and Bray soon found themselves in trouble as they lost early wickets to slump to 10-4.

A fifth wicket partnership of 22 brought some respectability to the scoreline before a further collapse saw the visitors all out for 53 from 25.2 overs. Euan Brock was the pick of the bowlers with 3-1 off just 14 deliveries whilst Felix Watson-Smyth, Simon Wheeler and Hugo Laing all took two wickets each.

In reply, Henley eased to their target in 11.3 overs as they closed on 55-2 with opener Liam Hilditch top scoring with 32 not out.

KIDMORE END lost out in their home Division 2B clash with HURST in a match played with a wet outfield.

Due to a delayed start the game was reduced to 30 overs each. Hurst won the crucial toss and put Kidmore End into bat first.

Despite some good attacking shots from Amol Tyagi and Manpreet Singh, batting was not easy and the first wicket fell with the score on 18. This was a common theme throughout the innings as batsmen would play good shots, but they did not adjust well to the conditions and would consequently lose their wickets.

Tyagi had scored 21, the highest score of the innings before being given out lbw. Gothoskar, Ashby, Fountain and Leach all played good shots during their innings but no one was able to go on to make a significant score.

The highest partnership of the innings was 24 from Frost and Sheldon as the two senior players ran the ball around picking up singles to help rebuild the innings from a troubling 91-6 with just eight overs remaining.

This approach, later aided by Billy Oliver who scored a run a ball 7 not out, helped Kidmore to a competitive score of 131-7 after 30 overs.

Batting became easier as the innings progressed and the pitch dried out and the outfield sped up.

Sheldon and Tyagi opened the Kidmore bowling and an early wicket fell to Tyagi. Sheldon bowled five overs at 2.81 an over, Ashby picked up two wickets from his six overs going at less than four an over, Chib also was a menace taking 2-18 runs and Frost was miserly taking one wicket for 11 runs from his six overs.

However, the Hurst skipper scored 38 from 77 balls, rode his luck and top scored in the game. His innings was the difference between the sides. Of all the batsmen on display during the game he adapted the best to the conditions and though was not present at the crease when Hurst scored the winning runs to win by four wickets with just three balls to spare.

WARGRAVE 2nds moved up to second place in Division 4A after beating visitors PURLEY by 94 runs.

Batting first opener Mandip Sohi top scored with 136 while Kieran Lall hit 53 not out as Wargrave posted 276-4 before bowling the visitors out for 182.

HARPSDEN remain top of Division 4B after running out seven wicket winners at ICKENHAM 2nds.

Batting first the hosts were bowled out for 137 with Stefan Franklin taking 3-16.

In reply Christian Whittaker top scored with 73 not out as Harpsden eased to 138-3 to secure victory.

HENLEY 3rds were knocked off top spot in Division 5B after they went down to a nine wicket defeat at PURLEY 2nds.

Batting first Henley found scoring runs hard to come by as they were eventually dismissed for 87 from 29 overs. In reply Purley eased to 88-1.

WARGRAVE 3rds ran out 19 run winners in their Division 6B clash with WHITE WALTHAM 2nds. Batting first Wargrave put on 198-6 with Adit Rajeev top scoring with 96. In reply White Waltham were restricted to 179-7 with Rajeev taking 3-30.

In Division 7A KIDMORE END 2nds ran out narrow two run winners against BINFIELD 3rds. Batting first Joe Holloran top scored with 66 as Kidmore End were bowled out for 162.

In reply Binfield 3rds ended their allotted overs just short of their target on 160-6.

Division 8A basement side WARGRAVE 4ths went down to a 10 wicket defeat at EVERSLEY 4ths.

Batting first Wargrave were bowled out for 154 with Eversley easing to 155 without loss to wrap up the comfortable victory.

In Division 9A both KIDMORE END 3rds and KIDMORE END 4ths fixtures against NEWBURY 3rds and FLEET 3rds were cancelled.