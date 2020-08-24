Woods’s five wicket haul helps visitors hit top spot

HENLEY’S 185 all out on a slow and difficult wicket proved to be more than enough in drizzly and overcast conditions at WOKINGHAM’S Sadlers End Ground last Saturday.

The home side were never in the hunt when their turn came to bat as they ended 113 runs short.

Having come into the game with high hopes following wins over fellow Home Counties Premier League Division 1 sides Finchampstead and High Wycombe, in the end, Henley proved too much of a handful for the hat-trick.

It was certainly a toss to win and insert which Wokingham skipper Dan Housego duly did and was rewarded with three wickets in the first eight overs as the youthful Iain Muirden saw off openers Mike Roberts and Matt Rowe and Johnny Connell — centurion for Berkshire U19s the previous Monday — and drafted in to replace Jack Davies, who had been called up for first team duty by Middlesex.

At 32-3 some stability was required and it came in the form of Richard Morris who held things together around the departure of Rowe, Mike Williams and Euan Woods and added 30 vital runs before being caught at short cover. From time to time, drizzle enveloped the ground but the umpires kept the players on and the game in play.

With 20 overs left, the key lay in seeing out all or as many of them as possible. Andrew Rishton and Stewart Davison, replacing Tom Scriven — also away on first team duty with Hampshire — set about the task with gusto until Davison was deceived by a ball that climbed on him and gloveman Michael Bates, once of Hampshire, did the rest with a good catch.

Rishton was in the sort of scintillating form that he showed the previous week, bringing up a 50 with a six over long on before being caught in the deep with three overs to go. By now, Henley were down to their last man Ali Raja who was run out in the 38th over. Spurred on by a few tough decisions during their innings and the award of five penalty runs against them for running on the wicket, Henley took the field in determined manner and imposed themselves on their hosts from the off, never letting up.

Tom Nugent and Harry Jordan removed both openers and Keast and his skipper Housego found runs hard to come by as Henley cranked up the pressure and Wokingham’s rate of scoring fell behind, never to recover.

In an attempt to break the deadlock, Housego carved Woods over midwicket where Connell took a fine catch to make it 56-3. Woods’ next over, the 21st, effectively ended the contest as Sukhmeet Kang was adjudged lbw, Billy Rogers was caught and bowled and the dangerous Chris Peploe bowled round his legs for a duck. After that it was just a matter of time as four wickets fell for just 12 runs as Raja bowled Muirden, Woods competed his five wicket haul by bowling Keast and Nugent saw off Max Uttley and Charlie Carter.

Speaking after the game, Henley skipper Roberts said: “After what was a disappointing outing the week before, it was great to put in such a strong performance across all three facets of the game this week.

“We managed to bat better in partnerships with a few guys taking it by the scruff of the neck — particularly Rishton. Then we set the tone with the ball from the outset, putting the ball in the right area and letting the wicket do the work.

“Woods thoroughly deserved his fifer, after putting some good work into his bowling the last month or so. We’re top at the moment, but we’ll continue to train and prepare like we’re bottom. Finchampstead next weekend will be a tough test.”

WARGRAVE continue to search for their first win of the season after going down to a 14-run defeat at OXFORD.

Having won the toss and electing to bat first the hosts put on 170-8 with Rhodri Lewis taking 3-34 and Mark Firth 2-36 for the visitors.

In reply, Wargrave found it hard to keep up with the required run rate as they closed on 156-8 from their allotted 40 overs.

The result leaves the villagers second from bottom in the pooled division.