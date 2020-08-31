Shepherds Lane side triumph in match of two hat-tricks

HAT-TRICKS are rare in cricket, but there were two in the match at Shepherds Lane on Sunday with James Ford for ELMHURST and Scott Taylor for HURLEY both achieving the feat.

Hurley won the toss and opted to bat first in a 12-a-side, 40 over contest.

Openers Pat Hinnell and Mike Cole made steady if unspectacular progress for the first five overs before Hinnell was forced to retire with a gash to his chin that later required four stitches.

Mubashir Nabi joined Cole and made a quick-fire 22 with a couple of boundaries and a maximum. Cole fell to Wright, having smashed a short delivery straight to Wiseman at backward-square.

Nabi soon followed with the score on 54 to a low catch from Ford to give Wright his second wicket. Steve Taylor (45) and Shoaib Kayani (32) added 59 for the fourth wicket.

Hurley then lost three wickets in the final over with the score on 164, Kayani caught by Whittingham off Ford who followed up by clean bowling Freddy Kelly and Hamzah Zaman with consecutive deliveries to complete his hat-trick. A boundary from Maz Nabi saw the hosts finish on 168- 7.

Elmhurst’s opening pair of Dewsbury and Ford made steady progress with an opening partnership of 49. Noah Drew broke the deadlock, trapping Ford lbw in the 14th over.

Scott Taylor then dismissed Dewsbury with the score on 55 in the 17th. With the required rate steadily increasing the batsmen tried to force the pace but in the 21st over Scott Taylor reduced them to 62-5 with a hat-trick.

The first delivery of his sixth over castled Fryatt. He followed this up with two catches off his own bowling from the next two deliveries.

Steve Brearley (29) and Will Maxfield (35) went on the attack, adding 48 in nine overs to give Elmhurst a glimmer of hope.

Zaman returned to dismiss Maxfield in the 38th over and Maz Nabi had Maxfield caught by Scott Taylor in the penultimate over. Freddy Kelly picked up his first senior wicket for the club off the final delivery of the match as the visitors finished 11 runs short.