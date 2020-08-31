Hussain and Dawkins hit half-centuries in home win

HURLEY ran out winners against THE LEE in their Premiership clash at Shepherds Lane last Saturday.

The Lee were invited to bat first and the Hurley bowlers kept a tight rein on the scoring as Rizwan Shah bowled Adam Brown with the last ball of his first over. Umer Zaman had the other opening bat Michael Cooper caught by Faisal Mahmood at mid-off in the ninth over with the score on 19.

In his next over Zaman bowled Jamie Line for a duck before Mohammed Naeem bowled David Tossell with the first ball of his second over.

Four overs later Naeem had Charlie Boyd caught with the gloves by Greg Double for nought. Phil Ridgeway caught and bowled Richard Morrison with the last ball of his second over.

Mohammed Shafaqat trapped Mark Channer lbw in his second over. At this stage The Lee were 54-7 after 22 overs.

Charlie Line had arrived at the crease with the score on 42 and launched a counter attack, adding 36 with Harry Rice and an unbeaten 60 with Matthew Line for the ninth wicket to add some respectability to The Lee’s innings. Shafaqat then had Rice caught behind in the 32nd over and the visitors closed on 150-8.

Hurley opened their innings with Yasir Gul and Ian Dawkins. Gul was caught at slip by Morrison with the last ball of the seventh over with the score on 26.

Hurley also found scoring difficult in the early stages, but the key difference was that the hosts reached the mid-point of their innings with nine wickets still intact, and with the score on 62.

Dawkins anchored the innings with a half-century. Ibraz Hussain played himself in initially but once he had found his touch he opened his shoulders.

The Lee spilled chances to catch both Dawkins and Hussain just before the mid-point and took the new ball for the 23rd over. Dawkins and Hussain added 88 for the second wicket until the former was caught at mid-off in the 27th over.

The match was played on a strip close to the pavilion, and Hussain took full advantage of the short boundary by hitting five sixes.

Morrison soon got his revenge and trapped Hussain lbw in the 30th over with the score on 146. Hurley won the match by scoring the winning runs with a boundary.

In Division 1 HARPSDEN 2nds ran out seven run winners at WINCHMORE HILL.

Batting first the visitors put on 190-7 with Ben Hancock top scoring with 36.

In reply Winchmore Hill failed to keep up with the required run rate as they closed on 183-7 with James Paice taking 3-30.

HURLEY 2nds crashed to a 99 run Division 2 defeat at PINKNEYS GREEN.

On winning the toss Clive Williams asked the hosts to bat first on a wicket that looked a bit green with damp patches.

Richard Hemmings was the first to go in the fourth over with only three runs on the board. A late swinging delivery from Joban Singh thudded into the pads leaving the umpire no option other than to raise the finger and send his club chairman back to the pavilion.

A diving, one handed grab from Josh Cole in the slips off Joban saw the end of Mike Elliott (four) with the score on 12. Milo Taylor (53) and Darren Craythorne staged a recovery with a partnership of 33 and when Craythorne fell to Ross Brown, Chris Heyes joined Taylor to take the score up to 80 before top edging Liam Cole to his brother Josh at slip.

Cole picked up a career best 5-42 and with the hosts reduced to 94-7 Hurley had hopes of a small total to chase. However, the Pinkneys tail wagged to good effect with James Hemmings (22), Imran Tariq (16) and Jack McDonagh (21 not out) taking them to a respectable 156-9 from their 40 overs. The Hurley reply never got going with both openers back in the pavilion inside three overs with only four runs to show for their efforts.

Josh Cole (14) looked to be going well with a couple of boundaries before falling to Imran Tariq. A combination of good bowling and poor shot selection saw a procession of batsmen troop back to the pavilion.

Mike Walton (10) was the only other Hurley player to reach double figures and the only one to last more than 20 deliveries before over balancing as he reached forward to a Mike Elliott delivery and was stumped by Feasey.

The last two wickets fell without any addition to the total as Liam Cole and Alex Williams fell in successive Chris Heyes deliveries to put Hurley out of their misery on 57.