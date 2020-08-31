Lamsdale scrambles Unicorns to late victory

SCOTT HARRIS struck a century as PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS and WARGRAVE played out a close match with the home side nicking a three-wicket win from the penultimate ball of the match last Sunday.

Mandip Sohi (25 from 13 balls) set off at a rapid rate after visitors Wargrave won the toss, and Berkshire age group youngsters Salman Khalid and Kieran Lall both looked in good touch until they fell to Hamish Scott and Connor Lamsdale respectively.

Jarryd Wallace was in top form as he hammered 57 from 31 balls before being caught at long on by Fergus Nutt off the bowling of Jacob Lamsdale, and

with captain Sam Bowers (54 from 38), Wargrave looked on track for a large total.

However, with Scott (3-53) and Tom Mennie (2-35) the pick of the bowling attack, the away side eventually closed their 35 overs on 225-9.

Connor Lamsdale (27) and Harris set a fine base for Peppard in the face of a testing spell of left-arm seam from Mark Firth, with Richard Ashton (38 from 30 balls) furthering the chase until he was sent packing by Lall.

Harris retired on 100 from 77 balls before a middle-order wobble left the Unicorns needing 15 from the final two overs.

Wallace castled Scott with the final ball of his only over to leave the hosts needing 10 from six balls, but Nutt struck a straight six off Sohi before a double and single meant the target was down to one from three.

Alistair Scott was then trapped leg before wicket, but Jacob Lamsdale scrambled a leg bye to give his side victory in a frantic finish.

It was the day of the Ravdens as TEAM WATTS overcame TEAM LAMBERT in a Peppard Stoke Row intra-club friendly at the Stoke Row ground on Sunday.

An abundance of availability allowed the club to set the game up at the Les Clark Oval, and Matt Ravden enjoyed himself as he eased to 86 before retiring alongside fellow Team Watts opener Steve Rumble (43).

Batting skipper Daniel Watts (69 not out) put his foot on the accelerator and despite talented U14 leg-spinner Toby King taking 2-39 and increasing his seasonal tally to 18 victims, Team Watts ended their 35 overs on an impressive

236-2.

Team Lambert lost Chris Proudfoot early in reply, only for Don Townsin and Mark Harper (48) to

bring them back into the contest.

However, U17 Owen Ravden then showcased his talents with a spell of 5-18 from seven overs which crippled the Lamberts reply, only captain Mark Lambert (58 not out and now having amassed 451 runs at an average of more than 90 this season) offering much resistance as his side ended their innings on 187-8.