Heslop hits quick-fire century for villagers

CHECKENDON’S diligent preparations paid dividends in their Saturday home game arranged at short notice against BINFIELD 5ths.

They overcame a slow pitch to reach 280-7 in their 40 overs of which opener Matt Heslop made 110 in only 97 balls with 18 fours.

Prashant Karne hit 65 at a run a ball and Vickas Sharma 36 in a mere 18 deliveries which included three sixes.

The home side’s bowling was considerably more economical, supported by an improved fielding display.

Off-spinner Rama Adigantla conceded only seven runs in his five overs as well as taking two wickets. Adam Carson top scored for Binfield with 42 but the visitors were never in the hunt, losing by 138 runs.

CHECKENDON

J Warren, b Coker 19 M Heslop, b Hesketh 110 S Arrowsmith, b Daivasigamani 16 P Khare, b Narayaman 65 S Jobe, b Daivasigamani 21 V Sharma, c Nesketh, b A Carson 36 S Uarikharra, not out 0 P Bedi, c & b A Carson 0 K Mendiratta, not out 0 Extras 13 — TOTAL (7 wkts) 280

BINFIELD 5ths

R Kirk, b Varikarra 8 S Marayaman, c Adigantla, b Bedi 6 S Daiv’ni, c Warren, b Mendiaratta 24 I Carson, b Adigantla 7 A Carson, c & b Sharma 42 T Hesketh, c Warren, b Adigantla 0 M Potter, not out 6 R Larson, c Bedi, b Warren 22 Extras 27 — TOTAL ( 7 wkts) 142

Best bowling: Adigantla 2-7.