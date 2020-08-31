Monday, 31 August 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Heslop hits quick-fire century for villagers

CHECKENDON’S diligent preparations paid dividends in their Saturday home game arranged at short notice against BINFIELD 5ths.

They overcame a slow pitch to reach 280-7 in their 40 overs of which opener Matt Heslop made 110 in only 97 balls with 18 fours.

Prashant Karne hit 65 at a run a ball and Vickas Sharma 36 in a mere 18 deliveries which included three sixes.

The home side’s bowling was considerably more economical, supported by an improved fielding display.

Off-spinner Rama Adigantla conceded only seven runs in his five overs as well as taking two wickets. Adam Carson top scored for Binfield with 42 but the visitors were never in the hunt, losing by 138 runs.

CHECKENDON

J Warren, b Coker

19

M Heslop, b Hesketh

110

S Arrowsmith, b Daivasigamani

16

P Khare, b Narayaman

65

S Jobe, b Daivasigamani

21

V Sharma, c Nesketh, b A Carson

36

S Uarikharra, not out

0

P Bedi, c & b A Carson

0

K Mendiratta, not out

0

Extras

13

TOTAL (7 wkts)

280

BINFIELD 5ths

R Kirk, b Varikarra

8

S Marayaman, c Adigantla, b Bedi

6

S Daiv’ni, c Warren, b Mendiaratta

24

I Carson, b Adigantla

7

A Carson, c & b Sharma

42

T Hesketh, c Warren, b Adigantla

0

M Potter, not out

6

R Larson, c Bedi, b Warren

22

Extras

27

TOTAL ( 7 wkts)

142

Best bowling: Adigantla 2-7.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33