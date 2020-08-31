Heslop hits quick-fire century for villagers

New £35,000 vehicle for emergency responders
RESIDENTS and businesses in Goring helped to ... [more]
Monday, 31 August 2020
CHECKENDON’S diligent preparations paid dividends in their Saturday home game arranged at short notice against BINFIELD 5ths.
They overcame a slow pitch to reach 280-7 in their 40 overs of which opener Matt Heslop made 110 in only 97 balls with 18 fours.
Prashant Karne hit 65 at a run a ball and Vickas Sharma 36 in a mere 18 deliveries which included three sixes.
The home side’s bowling was considerably more economical, supported by an improved fielding display.
Off-spinner Rama Adigantla conceded only seven runs in his five overs as well as taking two wickets. Adam Carson top scored for Binfield with 42 but the visitors were never in the hunt, losing by 138 runs.
CHECKENDON
|
J Warren, b Coker
|
19
|
M Heslop, b Hesketh
|
110
|
S Arrowsmith, b Daivasigamani
|
16
|
P Khare, b Narayaman
|
65
|
S Jobe, b Daivasigamani
|
21
|
V Sharma, c Nesketh, b A Carson
|
36
|
S Uarikharra, not out
|
0
|
P Bedi, c & b A Carson
|
0
|
K Mendiratta, not out
|
0
|
Extras
|
13
|
—
|
TOTAL (7 wkts)
|
280
BINFIELD 5ths
|
R Kirk, b Varikarra
|
8
|
S Marayaman, c Adigantla, b Bedi
|
6
|
S Daiv’ni, c Warren, b Mendiaratta
|
24
|
I Carson, b Adigantla
|
7
|
A Carson, c & b Sharma
|
42
|
T Hesketh, c Warren, b Adigantla
|
0
|
M Potter, not out
|
6
|
R Larson, c Bedi, b Warren
|
22
|
Extras
|
27
|
—
|
TOTAL ( 7 wkts)
|
142
Best bowling: Adigantla 2-7.
31 August 2020
More News:
Art exhibition raises £400 for village hall and school
AN art exhibition raised £405 for good causes. ... [more]
POLL: Have your say