Price shines with bat and ball as team make progress

DYLAN PRICE put in a man-of-the-match performance to help HENLEY U13s defeat DIDCOT U13s in their Oxfordshire Cup semi-final at Culham Court.

Didcot lost the toss and Henley chose to field and took nine quick wickets before the end of the ninth over.

Didcot were eventually bowled out for 128 in just under 20 overs with Oliver Saunders, Louis Robinson and Price all taking two wickets each while Ben Horner and Oliver Hewes chipped in with one each.

In reply, Henley had to concentrate with the bat in hand and get the runs quickly against a strong bowling side with tight fielding.

Henley defended their wicket and started to build from a solid base as Oliver Saunders retired on 31. Ben Horner hit a quick 17 off nine balls before Price, and Louis Robinson took to the field with a solid partnership and good running between the wickets to bring Henley up to the required run rate. Robinson was bowled and Price was run out before Bryn rattled a couple of last-minute fours off the bat to bring the game into the last over with two balls to go and the score even on 128. Conor Quinn faced his first ball with a tight field got a four to grab a tight four victory.

In the final Henley U13s will face Aston Rowant U13s.