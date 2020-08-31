Humphreys’ runs not enough for hosts as table toppers triumph

PEPPARD STOKE ROW suffered a second consecutive defeat as they succumbed to a 32-run home reverse against league leaders LEY HILL on Saturday.

The visitors had no hesitation in batting after winning the toss on a good Peppard Common track and skipper Craig Peterson and Max Lee put on 42 before the latter was caught by Kyle Tappan off the bowling of Chris Humphreys. Left-arm spinner Humphreys (3-56) then produced a superb delivery which pitched on leg and hit the top of off to account for Ben Woodbridge, but Peterson and Lewis Thompson then added 60 for the third wicket before Matt Syddall cleaned up Thompson for 36.

Peterson continued on his merry way and added 62 for the fourth wicket until Peppard captain Andy Watts (2-1) claimed two wickets in two balls with his off spin, Justin Hutchins chipping a catch back to the bowler before Brad Norton was smartly stumped by Richard Ashton.

Peterson’s 89 from 118 balls was eventually ended when he was caught by Peter Lamsdale at long off, Oli Sedgwick the wicket-taker, but a late rally from Jamie Woodley (32 not out from 16 balls) helped Ley Hill post 229-7 from their 45 overs.

Watts (63) led the hosts’ reply, but with Mark Price having suffered a dislocated finger in the field and unable to bat, the youthful Peppard top order including four U17s fell behind the rate.

At 144-7 and needing 86 from just 55 balls, Peppard looked dead in the water, but some clean hitting from Humphreys (44 from 42 balls) gave the home side an outside hope, only for Thompson to take a fine catch at long on to end any hopes of a great escape with the score on 197.