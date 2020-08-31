Frost bags 400th league wicket as visitors win low scoring clash

DIVISION 2A league leaders HENLEY 2nds maintained their unbeaten record as they ran out 127 run winners at HOUNSLOW AND WHITTON last Saturday.

Having lost the toss and being put into bat first the visitors went on to score 276-7 with both Euan Brock (112) and Ben Purchese (104) hitting centuries.

In reply Freddy Loveland took 4-30 and Felix Watson-Smyth 3-60 as the hosts were bowled out for 149 runs in just 26 overs.

KIDMORE END ran out seven wicket winners in a low scoring Division 2B clash at BAGSHOT.

With the playing strip looking grassy, Kidmore skipper James Frost had no hesitation in electing to field.

Frost took an early wicket making the score 7-1. Despite good accurate bowling from Tyagi (8-0-25-1) and Frost (8-1-13-2), Bagshot recovered to 21 before Frost took his second wicket.

Frost bowled accurately and his second wicket was his 400th Thames Valley League scalp for Kidmore End.

Tyagi took the third wicket rushing the batsman with a short ball which Holley top edged to be caught confidently at slip by Gothoskar. The opening bowlers completed their quotas of eight overs in one spell, leaving Bagshot 45-2 from the first 16 overs.

This squeeze on the top order put pressure on the following batsmen as the innings collapsed in just 6.3 overs from this point.

Ashby took three wickets in three overs conceding just six runs, five of which were wides due to the ball turning. Chib was equally as deadly, taking four wickets in just 3.3 overs.

The pair of bowlers oversaw a collapse of seven wickets for just 15 runs as the score went from 50-4 to 65 all out.

The Kidmore response did not start well as a wicket fell before a run was scored but after that initial calamity Singh raced to 25 from just 27 balls before he was out. Although Kidmore lost Guy Ashby for nine, it did not take long for Sheldon and Gothoskar to chase the score down.

Sheldon gave the strike to Gothoskar, who attacked the spinners with power. His 21 came from 16 balls and included a six that cleared the main road behind the ground.

WARGRAVE 2nds went down to an eight-wicket Division 4A defeat at READING 2nds.

Having lost the toss and being put into bat first, Wargrave were dismissed for 112 with Matthew Townson top scoring with 38.

In reply Reading eased to victory in just under 28 overs as they closed on 115-2.

Division 4B league leaders HARPSDEN maintained their unbeaten run as they beat visitors COOKHAM DEAN 2nds by four wickets. The visitors, batting first, put on 168 all out with Christian Whittaker and James Aston both taking three wickets each for the hosts.

In reply Adam Birkett top scored with 43 as the home side reached 169-6.

HENLEY 3rds moved to the top of Division 5B after beating visitors BOYNE HILL 3rds by 12 runs.

Batting first having won the toss, Henley put on 204-6 from their allotted overs with Oliver Buckle top scoring with 76 and other useful contributions from Andrew Hester (40) and Adam Lubbock (39).

In reply Boyne Hill were bowled out for 192 with Luke Loveland recording figures of 3-38.

Hosts WARGRAVE 3rds ran out winners by five wickets in their Division 6B clash with HURST 2nds.

The visitors, batting first, were bowled out for 68 runs with Lewis Bowers and Joseph Neall taking 3-16 and 3-10 respectively.

In reply Wargrave knocked off the required runs to win the match as they posted 69-5 from just 13.3 overs.

KIDMORE END 2nds recorded their third win of the season as they defeated visitors MAIDENHEAD AND BRAY 3rds by eight wickets in their Division 7A encounter.

Maidenhead, batting first, were bowled out for 80 runs with Tom Wilkinson taking 4-12 and Assad Ul Haq 3-15 for the hosts.

In reply Chris Pigden top scored with 42 not out as Kidmore End triumphed in just under 23 overs with a score of 81-2.

WARGRAVE 4ths are still seeking their first win of the season after the Division 8A basement side crashed to a 24 run defeat at THEALE AND TILEHURST 3rds. Batting first the hosts put on 187-9 with Venu Gopal returning best bowling figures of 4-28 for Wargrave. In reply the villagers closed on 163-9 with Paul Hansra top scoring with 45.

In Division 9A KIDMORE END 3rds defeated visitors ROYAL ASCOT 4ths by 10 wickets.

Tom Branch took 3-13 as the visitors were dismissed for 80 runs. In reply Jonny Abbott top scored with 53 not out as Kidmore End eased to 81 without loss from 10.4 overs.

Elsewhere in the division KIDMORE END 4ths lost out by eight runs at SONNING 3rds.

Hedley Ruegg returned bowling figures of 6-50 as Sonning put on 174-8. In reply Peter Jones top scored with 58 runs as Kidmore End closed on 166-9 from their allotted overs.