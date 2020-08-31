Toerien’s ton helps side reach final

GORING secured their place in the final of the Premier Cup with an 11-run victory in a thrilling match against visitors FARLEY HILL last Saturday.

With the regular skipper unavailable, vice captain Johann Toerien thrived with the added responsibility in scoring 102 runs. The first 50 took just 31 balls in a display of and aggressive hitting.

Farley Hill put the squeeze on Goring as the rate slowed significantly in the second part of the innings, resulting in Goring posting a competitive, but chaseable score of 179-9 off 40 overs. Richard Pilkington was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 5-43 for the visitors.

In response, Farley Hill started steadily and were favourites at 89-0 and 145-3 but some good fielding and catches saw Goring turn the screw and Matt Hodges put in a devastating spell to claim his best ever Goring figures in his long career of 6-41 as Farley Hill fell 11 runs short.

In the final tomorrow (Saturday) Goring will travel to Twyford and Ruscombe.

An entertaining match, with runs galore on a good batting track, saw WOODCOTE win by 34 runs at home against STRATFIELD TURGIS in the Premier Plate.

Jonny Clark (78) was made to struggle for a while against some tight bowling, but he hit some fine shots later in his innings as he recorded another half-century.

Ryan Lennard (72) then took-up the mantle and his free-flowing innings also saw him past the 50 mark. These two batsmen put on 94 for the second wicket.

Another in-form batsman, Ryan Van Heerden (37), was also looking good until he sustained a pulled-muscle and had to retire.

In reply Stratfield showed every intention of going for the win and with Gary Cockcroft leading the way, supported by Luke Anthony, they were up with the rate for some time.

The Woodcote bowlers kept their nerve and the result took on some inevitability in the last ten overs. Skipper Mark Pearson distinguished himself with two run outs, one with a good throw from the deep and there was also a good all-round performance from Al Squires, making his debut and Jack Taylor.

Skipper Rob Dyer (3-18) starred with the ball as PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds cruised past FARLEY HILL 2nds by seven wickets to reach the plate final of the Division 1 August Cup.

The young opening duo of Alfie Burnett (2-30) and James Watts kept things tight for Peppard in the early exchanges, and with Dyer then slicing his way through the middle order, the hosts were languishing on 80-6.

Atif Asif (63) provided some lone resistance for Farley Hill, but with Archie Barker (2-46), Jason Vaughan-Davies and Watts also among the wickets, they were dismissed for 132.

Nick Sedgwick (28) and Henry Thorby (32) led the Peppard reply — the latter hitting a six having pushed a drive 30 yards to mid off before a succession of overthrows led to a rarely-spotted maximum.

Their departure allowed Jake Sedgwick the opportunity to add 25, before the experienced Rob Simmons and Matt Vines saw their side home to a comfortable victory with more than 14 overs remaining.

Peppard Stoke Row 2nds host Warfield in the plate final tomorrow.

Mike Hennessy hit 60 but PEPAPRD STOKE ROW 3rds’ chances of Division 2 & 3 cup glory were effectively ended with a six-wicket home defeat to PURLEY 3rds.

In combination with fellow opener Riaan Ackerman (45), Hennessy set a platform from which the in-form Mark Lambert blasted a quick-fire 57 to lead the home side to a competitive 208-6 in their 40 overs.

Despite Ackerman’s 2-56, Peppard were unable to match their batting efforts with the ball and in the field and were ultimately beaten with 39 balls to spare.