Experience is key as Glamorgan are put to sword

BERKSHIRE’S experience proved too much for a young GLAMORGAN XI as they swept to an eight-wicket victory in a friendly before a large crowd at Falkland Cricket Club on Sunday, writes Dave Wright.

The county’s quest for a record-breaking fifth straight National Counties Championship — formerly Minor Counties — has been put on hold until next year following the cancellation of all NCCA competitions this season because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

But Berkshire remained as competitive as ever by blasting out Glamorgan for just 130 in 37.1 overs on a turning wicket which saw Wokingham’s Chris Peploe claim 4-16 from 10 overs and fellow slow left-armer Luke Beaven 3-39 from 9.1 overs.

The other wickets fell to Tom Nugent with 2-25 and Andy Rishton 1-9, the latter’s victim featuring an outstanding catch by keeper Stewart Davison, diving low to his right to glove the ball three inches above the ground.

Morgan Bevans, with 38, and Connor Brown, 32, scored more than half of Glamorgan’s total between them.

Berkshire lost Archie Carter in the opening over when he was caught behind for a four-ball duck, but Matt Rowe and Jack Davies — who has just been given a new two-year contract by Middlesex — lifted the total to 43 before he was dismissed for 20.

From then on it was plain sailing as skipper Richard Morris ripped into the Glamorgan attack, blasting an unbeaten 75 from 45 balls, which included five sixes and seven fours.

Henley team-mate Rowe was left on 19 from 59 deliveries when Berkshire reached 131-2 off the first ball of the 38th over.

Berkshire will be looking for further success when they host a Middlesex XI at Henley Cricket Club on Sunday (11am).

Meanwhile former England Women’s Test player Beth Morgan has been appointed Berkshire’s first female pathway manager. She joins the county in advance of next year’s women’s regional domestic structure.

Beth played for England between 1999 and 2011, competing in 72 one-day games, 28 in the Twenty20 format and seven Tests.

In 2009 she was part of the victorious England team that won the women’s World Cup and the World Twenty20.

The 38-year-old played county cricket for Middlesex, her last appearance being against Berkshire in June last year.