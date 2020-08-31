Large crowd watch side extend lead at top of table

HENLEY maintained their unbeaten record to go 26 points clear at the top of the Pooled Home Counties Premier League table as they defeated visitors FINCHAMPSTEAD by five wickets.

A large crowd was on hand to witness events, bolstered by a pre-match ceremony to mark the donation by the Bradbury family of a new club flag in honour of the memory of the late club chairman and stalwart for many years, Paul Bradbury.

With the ceremonials over, Henley won the toss and elected to field. Opening bowler Tom Nugent removed Oli Soames in his second over and the incoming Middlesex man, Dan Lincoln, was fortunate to be bowled by an Andrew Rishton no ball.

Henley soon took control and Finch found runs hard to come by. Smith was caught behind and Lincoln was uncharacteristically subdued until he cut loose in the 14th over with a couple of sixes only to be out next ball, bowled middle stump by Harry Jordan. The same player also accounted for Jason Soames, courtesy of a sharp catch by Euan Woods at mid-on. Woods then bowled Parsons and that made it 84-5.

Finch edged past 100 in the 29th over and a low total looked on the cards. That was until Josh Lincoln, whose 69 off 43 balls (five fours and five sixes) propelled the visitors’ score towards the more competitive and inflicted a fair bit of damage on the Henley bowlers’ figures before Nugent had him caught behind.

Only Finch gloveman Leonard offered any further resistance as Henley held their catches to remove former Henley man Zac Jones, Leonard and skipper Woodford, making Henley’s target 199.

Finch began the defence of their total in shambolic fashion and leaked 32 runs in the first five overs. However, opening bowlers Hodges and Jones then found the range and in just 23 balls the home side had slumped to 42-5. Matt Rowe played Jones rather casually to mid on, Johnny Connell was caught behind off Hodges, Jones trapped Mike Roberts lbw and had Mike Williams caught behind, whilst Rishton was caught at slip off Hodges for a duck.

This was the high watermark for Finch as the next 22 overs belonged to Henley whose strength in depth with the bat contrasted sharply with the more limited bowling resources on the part of the visitors as Richard Morris and Woods saw Henley home with nine overs to spare.

Theirs was a near chanceless partnership of contrasting styles, Woods’ precision and shot selection and Morris with his unconventional stance and more aggressive approach, both highly effective.

Morris matched Josh Lincoln for fours and sixes off 59 balls, whilst Woods chalked up nine fours and two sixes in 80 balls, the pair accelerating and becoming increasingly adventurous as the target approached, the last 59 runs plundered off only six overs. After the game Henley skipper Roberts said: “We expected a tricky game and we got one. I thought Finch played some good cricket in parts — Josh Lincoln was particularly impressive with the bat and Zac early on with the new ball went nicely.

“However, ultimately our skills were just that bit better. Our bowing and fielding were brilliant.

“Then with the bat, despite being pegged back early on with the loss of five wickets, our depth and experience ensured we took advantage when the quality of the bowling dropped off. Rich and Woods complimented each other brilliantly.”

Tomorrow (Saturday, noon) Henley travel to Standlake near Witney to take on fourth placed Oxford Downs, a side who are in their second year in the league.

WARGRAVE remain rooted to the foot of the table after losing out at home to OXFORD DOWNS.

Batting first the visitors put on 168-9 with Neal Robinson returning best bowling figures of 4-29 for the hosts while Rhodri Lewis chipped in with 3-29.

In reply Wargrave were bowled out for 88 runs with Imran Malik top scoring with 26.