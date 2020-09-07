Walton hits winning run as side defeats table toppers

HURLEY picked up all 35 Premiership points last Saturday after their opponents BOURNE END conceded the fixture.

HAPRSDEN 2nds maintained their second place spot in Division 1 after narrowly beating visitors EMMBROOK AND BEARWOOD by six runs.

Batting first the hosts were bowled out for 120 with opener James Aston top scoring with 31 runs.

In reply Emmbrook and Bearwood also found scoring runs hard to come by as they were bowled out for 114 with Will Neale, Ted Carer and Toby Milner all taking two wickets each.

HURLEY 2nds won their second Division 2 match of the season as they defeated hosts DENHAM 2nds in a match played out on a lush outfield and a large damp patch on one end of the track.

Hurley skipper for the day Mike Walton won the toss and invited the hosts to bat first.

Progress for Ricky Mallet and Amir Hussein was slow with Joban Singh opening up with two maidens from the southern end.

The first delivery of the fifth over saw Mallet chip a leg-stump half-volley from Joban to square-leg where Gurdev took the simple catch.

The score moved to 31 in the 12th over when Hamzah Zaman picked up his first league wicket for the club, having Bobby Rai caught at extra cover by Steve Taylor.

The loss of Rai seemed to spur Denham into action with Hussein taking 20 runs off Zaman’s next over. Together with Arun Singh, he added 69 in 10 overs for the third wicket.

Just when it looked like the game might be getting away from Hurley, Mandeep made the vital breakthrough to dismiss Hussein, caught low down on the mid-wicket boundary by Akash. Mandeep followed this with two wickets in his next over to drag Denham back to 107-5. Singh and Merchant steadied the ship with a 40-run partnership before Denham lost their last five wickets for a dozen runs with Liam Cole (1-35) and Joe Graham (4-11) doing the damage.

Graham wrapped up the match by bowling Danny Dawson and Charles George with consecutive deliveries to dismiss the hosts for 159.

The Hurley reply started with Kelvin Baillie and Mandeep. Baillie survived an appeal for lbw off the first delivery from Indie Gahunia before driving the next delivery over the bowler’s head to the boundary making his intent clear from the start.

Mandeep was happy to take the supporting role as Baillie hit Gahunia out of the attack, the opener withdrawn after conceding 26 from his first four overs.

At the other end Denham skipper Dawson (1-19) proved much more economical and was rewarded with the wicket of Mandeep, lbw in the 14th over. Baillie followed in the next over to a one-handed catch by Gahunia off Hussein. Akash only managed three runs and Hurley found themselves at 75-3 off 18 overs.

Josh Cole (43) and Steve Taylor (19) added 56 for the fourth wicket to make sure Hurley were in front of the required rate before both fell to Mallet.

With 21 more runs needed from seven overs with five wickets in hand, Hurley were still favourites. Walton joined Gurdev in the middle and the pair nudged their way towards the target.

A square-cut from Walton to the point boundary off Sadiq took the pressure off and when Gurdev was bowled by Mallet in the 38th over only seven more runs were required.

Graham got off the mark with a boundary while the penultimate over saw Hurley still needing three to win. Walton played out three dot balls before taking a single, the next ball saw Graham chip to mid-on where the fielder failed to hang on to the catch as the batsmen scampered through for a single.

The victory was sealed off the next delivery with a nudge to third-man from Walton to see his side home with six deliveries to spare.