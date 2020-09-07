Monday, 07 September 2020

Cranford in fine form for visitors

YOUNG openers Proctor-Sims and Baxter gave visitors GORING a bright start at CHECKENDON on Sunday though it was an undefeated half century from left hander Alex Cranford which took them to a competitive total of 187-7 in their 40 overs.

Medium pacer Kunal Mandiratta bowled appropriately for the slow conditions in taking 3-28 for the hosts.

The Goring attack shrewdly took the pace off the ball to cause Checkendon problems in their reply.

Only Vikas Sharma really got going though there was a determined innings from young Jake Jackson.

The fielding of the visiting team was also superior, including four good catches and two run outs as the home were dismissed for 121.

GORING

W Proctor-Sims, b Mendiratta

25

A Baxter, b M Sharma

36

M Norman, c Darikarra, b Jobe

0

R McNeil, b Mendiratta

1

M McGee, b H Wickens

28

P Slade, c Chitta, b M Sharma

24

A Crawford, not out

55

G Herbert, c Heslop, b Mendiratta

7

T Markham, not out

0

Extras

11

TOTAL (7 wkts)

187

Best bowling: Mendiratta 3-28.

CHECKENDON

P Khare, lbw, b Slade

16

M Heslop, c p-Sims, b G-Flitcroft

0

K Chitta, c P-Sims, b G Flitcroft

1

J Jackson, c Baxter, b T-Jones

11

V Sharma, lbw, b Crawford

25

J Warren, run out

21

S Jobe, run out

9

S Varikarra, c T-Jones, b Baxter

17

M Sharma, b Baxter

2

K Mendiratta, b McNeil

1

H Wickens, not out

6

Extras

12

TOTAL

121

