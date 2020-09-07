Cranford in fine form for visitors

YOUNG openers Proctor-Sims and Baxter gave visitors GORING a bright start at CHECKENDON on Sunday though it was an undefeated half century from left hander Alex Cranford which took them to a competitive total of 187-7 in their 40 overs.

Medium pacer Kunal Mandiratta bowled appropriately for the slow conditions in taking 3-28 for the hosts.

The Goring attack shrewdly took the pace off the ball to cause Checkendon problems in their reply.

Only Vikas Sharma really got going though there was a determined innings from young Jake Jackson.

The fielding of the visiting team was also superior, including four good catches and two run outs as the home were dismissed for 121.

GORING

W Proctor-Sims, b Mendiratta 25 A Baxter, b M Sharma 36 M Norman, c Darikarra, b Jobe 0 R McNeil, b Mendiratta 1 M McGee, b H Wickens 28 P Slade, c Chitta, b M Sharma 24 A Crawford, not out 55 G Herbert, c Heslop, b Mendiratta 7 T Markham, not out 0 Extras 11 — TOTAL (7 wkts) 187

Best bowling: Mendiratta 3-28.

CHECKENDON