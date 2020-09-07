Lovatt top scores for Stonor

WITH the aid of a tarpaulin and hard work by the ground staff, hosts GREYS GREEN managed to salvage their game against STONOR on Sunday.

The wicket lacked pace and scoring was difficult for Stonor’s openers. Only two wickets fell, but at 56-2 after 25 overs, Stonor were going nowhere fast, until Lovatt (45) joined Cripps and together they gained momentum, aided by a couple of dropped catches.

Cripps went for 30 but Lovatt scored a quick 45, before leaving Powell (22 not out) and Horne (20), to advance Stonor’s total to 155-5, off 41 overs.

The wicket was now cut up as Greys Green found the variable bounce and timing difficult. Several batsmen seemed to be coping until they were out, Maidlow being the main recipient, with 3-33.

Only Butler made a score of substance until he was bowled by Maidlow, caught Tinsey, for 37. Skilleter made a rapid 15 not out and together with Jenkins they saw Greys through to 112-7 at the close.