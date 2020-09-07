Youngster sets new record for Peppard Stoke Row

CONNOR LAMSDALE became the youngest PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS batsman to make a century as he flicked the last ball of his side’s innings to square leg in an 89-run triumph at home to WOODLEY on Sunday.

The precocious 13-year-old watched from the other end as wickets tumbled to leave the hosts languishing on 41-4 on a blameless Peppard Common track.

The quality of the surface became evident as Lamsdale was joined by captain Fergus Nutt as the duo wrested the initiative back towards the home side.

Both passed 50 before Lamsdale began to go on the offensive, the left-hander reaching the last of the 40 overs sat on 94.

Blocking the first ball of the over, Lamsdale and Nutt (58 not out) exchanged singles, before the former struck a boundary through mid wicket to reach 99.

To add to the sense of drama the youngster patted the penultimate ball back to the bowler, before gently rotating the final ball square of the wicket to post his maiden senior ton as the Unicorns ended on 181-4.

The Woodley reply never got going after Satheech Elaganathan grabbed 2-8 in his four overs, and with Jacob Lamsdale bagging 3-46, Chris Humphreys 2-4 and Tom Mennie, Will Wakelam and Hamish Scott also among the wicket-takers, the away side were dismissed for just 92.

U14 Nick Murdoch utilised his new bat to great effect in making his first half century as PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAHS slipped to a nine-run home defeat to a RICHARD DENNER XI side.

Murdoch, Nicola Lee, Aled Roberts and Toby King grabbed a victim apiece as the Oxfordshire-based visitors amassed a competitive 214-4 from their 35 overs.

Adam Lotery and Lee gave the Mahas a solid base before Murdoch and fellow U14 Ben Proudfoot (35) shared a partnership which may in years come have given a glimpse into the future for Peppard.

Murdoch — who retired on 52 and then followed up his efforts with an unbeaten 48 in the Bank Holiday Monday fixture with Nettlebed — set the scene for Peppard skipper Mark Lambert (26 not out from 11 balls) to enter a typically belligerent flourish, but in the end, the Maharajahs could only reach 205-5 in reply to narrowly fall short of their target.