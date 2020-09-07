Watts at his best for Pandas

JAMES WATTS recoded career-best figures of 6-27 as PEPPARD STOKE ROW PANDAS downed NETTLEBED by 44 runs on Monday.

Father-and-son duo Charlie and Marcus Laing opened for the Pandas with the former taking family bragging rights in making 14 to his offspring’s 13, and when Daniel Watts departed for 33, the home side were wobbling on 81-3.

However, U17 Will Wakelam made an unbeaten 73 and with the even younger Nick Murdoch (U14, 48 not out) sharing a partnership of 122, the Pandas closed on 203-3 at the end of their 40 overs.

James Watts began the Nettlebed collapse by bowling Richard Graham, before Marcus Laing took a magnificent catch to account for Owen Simmons.

Danny and Jem McAlister were the next to fall to U15 Watts before Dom Evans removed Rob Simmons (29) and the impressive Sam Butler (33).

Charlie Graham struck a couple of lusty blows in his innings of 35, Tom Mennie eventually dismissing him, before the returning Watts sealed his first-ever fifer by bowling Jack Latter.

Nettlebed skipper Lee Vockins (24 not out) provided some late resistance, but it proved in vain as his side were bowled out for 159.