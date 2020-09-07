Hurley Past XI fail to keep up with run rate

THE annual fixture between the HURLEY PAST XI and HURLEY PRESENT XI took place at Shepherds Lane on Sunday.

The Present XI batted first in this 35-overs a side match, sending out father and son Mike and Liam Cole to open the innings.

Run scoring proved far from easy against the opening attack of Kevin Clement and Dave Simoes as the score had reached 18 in the seventh over when the senior Cole was beaten by Clement.

At the other end Liam dug in while Mubashir Nabi only managed three runs before Clement claimed his second scalp. This brought the Cole brothers together to add 47 for the third wicket in 11 overs.

The left arm spin of Phil Ridgeway had Liam out for a career best 31. Josh made 65 from 69 deliveries, falling in the penultimate over as the Present XI looked to press on to 150.

Fourteen runs from the final over saw the total to 156-6 with Scott Taylor unbeaten on 24. The Past XI reply opened with Pat Hinnell and his nephew Jonathan Simon facing Bert Simon and Mike Walton.

Walton’s first three overs were all maidens and he had Hinnell caught behind by Akash with the score on three in the fourth over of the innings. Simon anchored the innings as Rob Dorrington and Rob Eustace came and went.

At 27-3 in the 15th over, Andy Dobson got into his stride as a partnership of 58 in nine overs with Simon helped to keep the Past XI in the hunt although the required rate was climbing.

Simon’s vigil was ended by Scott Taylor who then dismissed Ridgeway with the next delivery, a full toss that was chipped back to the bowler.

Simoes attempted one quick single too many and was run out by Maz Nabi who then bowled Paul McDermott. Any hope the Past XI had of victory ended when Hamzah Zaman returned to bowl Dobson four overs from the end. Imran Arshad and Kevin Clement added 29 runs in the final four overs but were unable to get over the line, falling 21 runs short.