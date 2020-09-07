League leaders have the edge in close encounter

HENLEY 2nds increased their lead to 30 points at the top of Division 2A after beating HIGH WYCOMBE 2nds by four wickets at the Brakspear Ground last Saturday.

Having won the toss and electing to bat first, the visitors put on 196-7 from their allotted 40 overs with Tom Jordan taking 3-49.

In reply Charlie Homewood top scored with 92 not out as Henley reached their target of 197-6 with just one ball of the match remaining.

In Division 2B hosts KIDMORE END ran out narrow winners at home to FLEET in a rain affected fixtures that was reduced to 30 overs a side.

Kidmore won the toss and elected to field. Bowling and batting was problematic as the bowlers struggled for balance when bowling and batsmen had to wait to play the ball off the very slow and damp wicket.

Frost and Tyagi bowled economically; Frost’s six overs costing just 19 runs and Tyagi picking up an early wicket.

Fleet were watchful and did not give their wickets away as the opening partnership of 45 was the largest of the visiting innings.

The wicket suited the bowling of Jeff Sheldon, whose height and ability to bowl cutters made him near unplayable at times as wicketkeeper Holland had a number of balls rise sharply, striking him on the chest, arm and leg frequently and did well to only concede six byes.

Sheldon, who replaced Frost at the football ground end, bowled his six overs in one spell and was the pick of the bowlers taking 2-19, ably assisted by the keeper’s sharp stumping and Tyagi good effort under a high swirling catch, which removed Fleet’s top scorer and skipper Gurney for 38 (51).

Frost chopped and changed the remaining overs between Ashby, Chib and Gothoskar; this combination saw the fall of three wickets, Chib and Gothoskar took one a piece whilst keeper Holland ran out the other wicket with an under arm throw.

Chib’s wicket came thanks to a fine diving one handed catch of Ashby at midwicket, that plucked the pull shot of Freenman, just inches from the ground.

The lower-middle order of Fleet put a last few overs acceleration into their innings, Jonathan Comfort was the most effective hitting 32 from 28 balls. Fleet finished their 30 overs on 134-6.

This chase was always going to be demanding with the pitch, beginning to dry and was now cratered with dents that even the heavy roller could not entirely remove, and with it drying unevenly over time, it was hard to trust the bounce.

This difficulty accounted for the uncharatereistly slow innings of Leach who watchfully saw the shine off the new ball, but was unable to score freely 14 (37).

Tyagi was first out lbw for 19 (26) with the score on 24. A series of small partnerships had Kidmore End reeling just beyond the midway point of their innings at 52-6. It was at this point that Holland and Easton set about salvaging the day for Kidmore End.

Both players ran well between the wickets and punished loose balls with combative commanding confidence. Their partnership of 57 was the largest of the match for either side.

When Holland was caught in the deep for 29 (23), the highest score of the Kidmore innings, the team total was 109-7 with a little over eight overs left in the match.

Frost and Easton continued to run quickly between the wickets, Easton striking the ball hard, clearing the pavilion on one occasion. However, he was not able to time the ball as well when he was caught inches inside the boundary for 27.

This meant Newbold joined his skipper at the wicket with 24 runs still needed to win in just six overs. Newbold ran well with his skipper but also saw no problem in savagely smashing the ball to the boundary twice to bring victory closer.

With the start of the 29th and final over of the innings Kidmore needed three to win. Frost, was dismissed on the second ball, which now meant all results were possible, as number 11 Chib calmly walked to the wicket.

Chib knocked his first ball away for a single, making it two to win, Newbold followed suit, scores tied and the Chib pulled a four and the game was won by one wicket with just one ball to spare.

In Division 4A hosts WARGRAVE 2nds defeated visitors EVERSLEY 2nds by four wickets.

Having lost the toss and being put into bat first the visitors put on 174-9 with Tom Walker taking 3-42.

In reply Wargrave reached 177-6 to win the match with just four balls remaining with Taran Sohi top scoring with 44 and Matthew Townson chipping in with 43 not out.

Division 4B league leaders HARPSDEN ran out 104 run winners at BEACONSFIELD 2nds.

Batting first the visitors posted a challenging total of 218-8 in an innings that saw Govind Chand top score with 47 and Adam Birkett hit 42.

In reply the hosts were dismissed for 114 with Blake Hogan-Keogh returning best bowling figures of 3-11 for the visitors.

HENLEY 3rds, who started the day top of Division 5B, slipped to third place after going down to a 67 run defeat at BRADFIELD. The hosts, batting first, were bowled out for 139 with Chanula Wickramaratna taking 5-16. In reply, Henley were dismissed for 72 runs.

Visitors WARGRAVE 3rds went down to a seven wicket defeat at FLEET 2nds in Division 6B.

Batting first the visitors put on 150-9 from their allotted overs with Venu Gopal top scoring with 38. In reply, Fleet eased to 154-3 to record victory.

KIDMORE END 2nds suffered a five wicket Division 7A defeat at READING 3rds.

Having lost the toss and being put into bat first the visitors posted a score of 152-9 from their 40 overs. In reply, Reading eased to 157-5.

WARGRAVE 4ths Division 8A home clash with NEWBURY 2nds was cancelled.

In Division 9A KIDMORE END 3rds went down to a 39 run defeat at SLOUGH 6ths.

Batting first the hosts were bowled out for 147 with Nathan Ruegg taking 3-22. In reply, Kidmore End found scoring runs hard to come by as they were bowled out for 108.

Elsewhere in the division KIDMORE END 4ths forfeited their home match with HILLINGDON MANOR 3rds.