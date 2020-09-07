Goring win cup following last ball drama

GORING ran out winners of the Premier Cup at TWYFORD AND RUSCOMBE last Saturday in a final that went down to the last delivery of the match.

Twyford won the toss and put Goring into bat, sensing that the track would be difficult to score on after the rain in previous days.

The visitors struggled to make much headway with openers Shaqil Arshad (1-12) and Kiran Juluri (1-14) bowling tightly.

Goring’s innings was held together by Chris Walsh (56), but he was dismissed by Twyford skipper Robin Thompson (4-40) just as he was looking to kick-on.

Thompson tore the heart out of the middle order at a crucial time and prevented Goring from setting the type of target they had hoped for, with the visitors having to settle for 143-8 off their 40 overs. Goring needed to make inroads quickly to stay in the final and did just that with James Major (2-21) instrumental as the hosts stuttered to 35-4 as Goring quickly became favourites.

Thompson (45) held the innings together for Twyford to keep his team in contention and when Marc Teal (21) joined him at the crease, the game turned back towards Twyford as Teal hit some quick-fire boundaries making it look easier going than any previous batsman for either team.

Skipper Ollie Carrier then made a crucial bowling change as Alex Crawford (2-16) returned to dismiss Teal just as he looked to be putting the final firmly in Twyford’s hands. The game was on a knife-edge as the home side needed 25 to win off the last five overs with three wickets in hand.

Youngster Oli Winterbottom then showed a fine display of death bowling under pressure to only concede four runs off his last 11 deliveries and it came down to the last over with seven runs needed to win.

Goring’s Peter Slade kept his composure and was ably supported by the fielders who secured two run outs in the last three balls, to secure a nail-biting victory and the trophy for Goring by one run.

WOODCOTE’S final competitive match of the season ended with a disappointing defeat by 55 runs against a WOODLEY team which had been defeated at Woodcote earlier in the competition.

Woodley’s batting proved effective on a good pitch and although the Woodcote bowlers all gave their best and good catches were held, the runs flowed and the home side found themselves with a mountain to climb. Pick of the bowlers were James Worsfold, 2-28, and Rakesh Patel, 3-55.

In reply, Woodcote’s cause was not helped by the early dismissal of the prolific Jonny Clark and, apart from a good knock by Ryan Lennard, in a 63-run partnership with Jez Mayo, none of the other batsmen managed to get going.

The exception to this was a 26 run innings from Mark Pearson, which featured a number of reverse sweeps, but by then it was too late.

Jack Taylor, a new addition to the side, did enough to show he will be a useful acquisition, taking two wickets, a catch and played well with the bat until he was run out.

PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds Division 1 plate final at home to WARFIELD was postponed due to a flooded square at Peppard Common. The game will now take place tomorrow (Saturday). Mark Lambert blazed an astonishing innings of 97 from just 45 balls to help PEPAPRD STOKE ROW 3rds end their Division 2 & 3 campaign with a 55-run home success against WEST READING 3rds.

Opener Mike Hennessy (63 from 77 balls) was once again the anchor in the hosts’ batting line-up until he was joined by Lambert, who smashed eight boundaries and seven maximums before Mahad Ahmed bowled him with a straight ball before he could reach his century.

Having posted a competitive 224-7 in their 40 overs, Archie Malcolm and Jason Evans both bagged an early wicket to reduce West Reding to 11-2, and with captain Matt Kimber (2-37), James Rowson (2-57) and Evans (2-29) combining in the latter stages, West Reading were dismissed for 169, depleted as they were following a nasty collision during the first innings which saw two of their players taken to hospital.