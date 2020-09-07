Henley’s two-year unbeaten league run comes to end

HENLEY’S unbeaten run in the Home Counties Premier League, which stretched back to May 2018, finally came to an end last Saturday at OXFORD DOWNS.

The visitors slumped to a six wicket defeat that knocked them off top spot in the pooled league and leaves them requiring victory tomorrow (Saturday) against High Wycombe and for Wokingham to lose to ensure pole position for the play-offs.

Heavy rain on Friday and overnight led to a delayed start, though the Downs ground staff deserved credit for getting things ready in time for a 1.45pm start, the overs for each side reduced to 31 apiece.

It was a toss to win in dank conditions with a stiff breeze blowing down the ground. Downs wasted no time inviting a weakened Henley side to bat and progress was slow with the ball doing all sorts of things, particularly at the Pavilion End.

After five overs Henley had just nine runs on the board before Matt Rowe brought his innings to a close by holing out to Down’s skipper Costley at mid-off, making it 11-1.

Henley skipper Mike Roberts injected some momentum into events with a couple of sixes off Costley but a second change brought on Nick Rivett who would prove to be Henley’s nemesis, introducing himself in his first over with Tom Scriven’s wicket as the batsman skied the ball to a waiting Ellwood behind the stumps at the opposite end.

A combination of medium paced wobblers and an unpredictable wicket at the Pavilion End made Rivett (seven overs, one maiden, 5-19) nigh on unplayable. Roberts was the next to perish, parrying a ball that reared off a length to Cosford at gully and Andy Rishton lasted just two balls before skying one to mid-off to make it 43-4.

Wickets then fell with regularity. The lower middle order was unceremoniously hollowed out for just six runs, though debutant Ben Purchase and Tom Nugent managed to demonstrate that runs and time at the crease could be achieved with application.

Only Richard Morris garnered a score worthy of his side with 42 off 31 balls that included four fours and a six. As Ali Raja was run out, Henley, not at their best, subsided to 119 all out off 30 overs, a total that seemed 30 runs short of a defendable score.

In response and despite some nagging drizzle, Downs had the better of the conditions. Though Henley strove manfully in the field, wickets were hard to come by and Downs were never behind the DLS score had heavy rain brought things to a premature end.

As it was, opener Smith put on a run a ball 41 before Rowe bowled him to make it 72-2. The burly Cosford, formerly of Horspath and a good striker of the ball, added a quick-fire 25 before departing on 88-3 but Slatter, aided by Watts and then Warner, saw Downs home to their great delight.

After the game the Henley skipper gave a frank assessment of his side’s performance. Roberts said: “Firstly credit to Oxford Downs who simply played the better cricket on the day and took advantage of the conditions very well.

“Despite it being tricky, we should have got at least 140 with the bat — some poor shots and decision making let us down.

“We put in a great effort in the field but we simply didn’t have enough to defend. What the result has done is set up an exciting game against Wycombe. We’ll get back to work this week and turn up on Saturday energised.”

Elsewhere in the division, WARGRAVE’S disappointing season continued as they went down to a 140 run defeat at HIGH WYCOMBE.

Batting first the hosts scored 207-7 from their allotted 40 overs before bowling the villagers out for 67 runs.