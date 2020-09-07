Monday, 07 September 2020

Wicketkeeper wraps up victory in style for Berkshire

THE Lewis brothers were on opposing sides when BERKSHIRE defeated MIDDLESEX by four wickets at Henley’s Brakspear Ground on Sunday, writes Dave Wright.

Wargrave’s Rhodri, 18, plays regularly for Middlesex Academy, while 15-year-old Rhys was making his first appearance for the Royal county.

A fine knock of 40 by Rhodri was the highest score of the match, helping Middlesex to reach 151 all out in this 50 overs a side friendly. However, Thatcham’s Rhys claimed the family’s bragging rights on the day, making an unbeaten 18 as Berkshire reached their target at 157-6 with more than six overs to spare.

There was also a senior debut for Cookham Dean batsman Mohammed Ilyas with Stewart Davison leading out a much-changed Berkshire side.

A good-sized crowd witnessed an entertaining match which produced excellent cricket from both sides. Rhodri’s Wargrave club colleague Toby Greatwood, who also plays for Berkshire, hit 21 for Middlesex before producing an economical bowling spell of
1-12 from seven overs.

Pick of the home bowlers was paceman Tom Nugent with 3-18, while four wickets were shared by his Henley’s team-mates Andy Rishton (2-18) and Tom Scriven, who claimed 2-34.

All six bowlers used finished with at least one wicket and were backed up by some sharp fielding, including two smart catches by Scriven.

Wicketkeeper Davison claimed two catches and a stumping and it was he who later clinched victory by bashing a six over the long-on boundary to complete another good day’s work by his team.

This was the side’s second win against Middlesex in August and it keeps Berkshire unbeaten for this shortened season going into their match against Oxfordshire at Falkland on Sunday.

