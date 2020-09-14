Murdoch shows fight

NICK MURDOCH was the stand-out performer for PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAHS, but they fell to a heavy 120-run reverse at home to SONNING 2NDS on Sunday.

Peter Compton-Burnett (83 runs), Syed Naqi (66) and Luke Compton-Burnett (41) helped the away side post 234-4 in just 35 overs at the Les Clark Oval.

Bradfield College youngster Murdoch (41) starred in the Maharajah reply but the side was eventually bowled out for 114 as Naqi took

4-12 in just two overs.

Meanwhile, PEPPARD STOKE ROW PANDAS were edged out by 10 runs in a terrific Sunday friendly at TWYFORD & RUSCOMBE.

Under-14 Ben Rumble

(3-29), Dominic Evans

(2-49) and Chris Proudfoot (2-25) were in fine form with the ball for the away side.

However, a superb century from Stuart Barrable (104) helped Twyford reach 191 before they were bowled out from the second ball of their 40th and final over.

Charlie Laing (46) led the way in reply for the Pandas, but despite useful efforts from Proudfoot (33), Steve Wilkinson (23) and Evans (20), they were only able to muster 181-9 in the run chase.