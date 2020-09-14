Hat-trick scuppers chase

TWO batting collapses cost PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS dearly as they lost by 42 runs at home to HORSPATH on Sunday.

The Unicorns made early inroads when Satheech Elaganathan had Jonathan Hedges caught at first slip by Fergus Nutt, and Jacob Lamsdale then removed Hadi Ali, Hamish Scott taking the catch.

Adrian Manger and Asad Rafiq were both in good touch until Scott and Rich Ashton combined to run out the former, but fine knocks from Sulaiman Hussain (59 runs) and Luke Heritage (50 not out) helped the visitors post 215-7.

The Unicorns endured a tough start as they crashed to 29-4, but Scott (70) and Harris (81 not out) added 137 for the fifth wicket.

However, the demise of Scott led to six wickets falling for seven runs, Manger finishing the game with a hat-trick and figures of 4-4.