Monday, 14 September 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hat-trick scuppers chase

TWO batting collapses cost PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS dearly as they lost by 42 runs at home to HORSPATH on Sunday.

The Unicorns made early inroads when Satheech Elaganathan had Jonathan Hedges caught at first slip by Fergus Nutt, and Jacob Lamsdale then removed Hadi Ali, Hamish Scott taking the catch.

Adrian Manger and Asad Rafiq were both in good touch until Scott and Rich Ashton combined to run out the former, but fine knocks from Sulaiman Hussain (59 runs) and Luke Heritage (50 not out) helped the visitors post 215-7.

The Unicorns endured a tough start as they crashed to 29-4, but Scott (70) and Harris (81 not out) added 137 for the fifth wicket.

However, the demise of Scott led to six wickets falling for seven runs, Manger finishing the game with a hat-trick and figures of 4-4.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33