Peppard climb table

PEPPARD STOKE ROW climbed to third in the Championship table with one game remaining after edging past hosts Great Kingshill by 15 runs in a low-scoring thriller.

Peppard won the toss and skipper Andy Watts (30 runs) and Kyle Tappan set a reasonable platform before the former fell with the score on 38.

With the wicket proving tough to time the ball on, Nick Sedgwick (29 off 33 balls) looked in good touch until he was caught off a leading edge.

Chris Humphreys (28) held the innings together but it required a late flourish from Matt Syddall (21 not out) to help the visitors to 148-7 in their 45 overs.

Left-arm spinner Humphreys made a couple of early breakthroughs in the Kingshill reply, and with Connor Lamsdale (3-30) also getting in on the act, the hosts slipped to 47-5.

Opener Mark Mackenzie Crooks (38) benefited from an early dropped catch in the slips to help rebuild the innings, but he was eventually run out by Sam Fooks.

Humphreys returned to bowl at the death and in claiming 4-23 he became the joint top wicket-taker in the division with 18, and with Fooks also snaring 2-22, Great Kingshill were dismissed on the final ball for 133 despite the best efforts Nick Hallatt (34 not out).

Peppard end their league campaign at home to West Reading today (Friday).