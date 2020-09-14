Ahmed stars in run chase

AHMED hit 63 at GREYS GREEN chased down RUAS to win their friendly match on Sunday.

Greys put the visitors into bat and they made 36 before losing their first wicket.

Then a partnership between Zia and Greenhalf took their team past 100.

But when Greenhalf fell for 15, Zia was run out by Rugg for 79 with the score at 128. Davies then took four wickets as RUAS slipped to 155 all out.

In reply, Greys lost Butler early but Ahmed and Bhanu stood firm. The third wicket fell at 104 and when Ahmed went, the unbeaten Shafqat (34 runs) saw his side home.