Harrison in fine form with bat as Harpsden keep title hopes alive

FOR the final game of the short 2020 season, HURLEY ran out winners at home against CADMORE END to end their season in fourth place in the Premiership.

Cadmore End opted to bat first after a dry week. Fayyaz Kayani, bowling from the Lane end, took an early wicket when Mohammad Asad was bowled in the third over without scoring.

Tayab Ilyas added 35 with Luke Pollard and 34 with Mohammad Waqas with his expansive stroke-play. Pollard was caught by Josh Cole low down at gully off Umar Zaman in the 10th over.

Cadmore End reached 66-2 after 14 overs but thereafter their innings collapsed. Waqas was caught by Phil Ridgeway at slip off Naeem Akhtar in the 15th over while Ahtsham Khan was out lbw by Kelvin Baillie next ball.

Ilyas was fifth out, bowled by Akhtar in the 17th over with the score on 78 and after that Cadmore End were unable to offer much resistance. Ridgeway came on for the 21st over and took three wickets. Ahson Maqbool, batting at number eight, closed undefeated on 13.

Hurley opened their innings in the afternoon sunshine with captain Yasir Gul and Ian Dawkins. The hosts lost Gul in the fourth over with only one run on the board when Maqbool trapped him in front of middle stump, a dismissal which brought the in-form Ibraz Hussain to the crease.

Usman Ansar and Maqbool restricted Hurley to 24-1 after 11 overs but the first change bowlers were unable to maintain the same control and three expensive overs when defending a low total cost the visitors dearly.

Dawkins and Hussain each played another assured innings and steadily chased down their target. The visitors’ heads appeared to drop in the field as there were several episodes of runs conceded through overthrows.

Dawkins was eventually caught at point at the Farm end by Asad off Mohammad Ayaz in the 21st over with 10 runs needed.

The winning runs were scored by Faisal Mahmood with a six on the leg side and Hussain (52) completed an unbeaten half-century, his fourth of the season. The match was completed inside four hours.

In Division 1 HARPSDEN 2nds defeated visitors LITTLEWICK GREEN, a result that leaves them in with a chance of winning the league with victory in their final game of the season against Ruislip Victoria.

Batting first the hosts put on 237-5 with Nick Harrison top scoring with 85 not out. In reply, Littlewick Green were dismissed for 58 with both Rod Birkett and Tom Mitchell taking two wickets each.

In Division 2 HURLEY 2nds secured all 35 points after opponents PHOENIX OLD BOYS conceded the fixture.