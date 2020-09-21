Rumble shines for visitors despite defeat

PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds slipped to a six-wicket defeat at home to SANDHURST in a Saturday friendly.

Matt Vines (58) continued his fine summer but despite receiving useful support from youngsters Owen Simmons (25), Jake Sedgwick (20), Owen Ravden (20) and skipper Rob Dyer (18 not out from just eight balls), the hosts were kept to 166-8 in their 35 overs.

In reply, a blistering assault from Narendra Gogna (70) left a simple passage for visiting captain Adam Birch (49 not out) to usher his side to a convincing victory, U17 off-spinner Ravden the pick of the home attack with figures of 2-28 from his seven overs.

Young paceman Ben Rumble was the star of the show for PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds, but they fell to a 92-run reverse at MORTIMER WEST END.

U14 Rumble impressed with 3-34 from his eight overs while veteran Mick Chard (2-38) was also among the wickets as the home side posted an imposing 254-6 in their 40 overs, Jack Gilbey (71) and skipper Nick Kingston (50 not out) the stand-out performers for Mortimer.

On a tiring wicket, the experienced Don Townsin (27) and Richard Walker (31) tried to fightback for Peppard after the loss of two early wickets, but ultimately they were dismissed for 162 as off-spinner Andy Johnson rolled back the years to clean out the tail and claim 5-32. The more youthful Josh Beale also collected an impressive haul of 3-13.