Skipper’s quick runs win day

HOSTS CHECKENDON ran out winners in a close encounter with OXFORD DOWNS on Sunday.

The visitors batted with consistency but were indebted to skipper Daryl Woods for a 37 ball half century which took them to
207-5 in their 40 overs.

Tony Breakspear once again led the bowling attack for the home side, taking
3-33.

Checkendon replied briskly with all the top batsmen contributing, though it was Sumil Varikarra’s 57 which held the innings together.

Spinners Ethan Davie and Stuart Watlers appeared to have turned the game in favour of the visiting side by sharing five wickets.

However, home captain Sam Arrowsmith reversed this process in the short space of his 12 ball 27 run knock which included a sequence of two, six, six and four.

Checkendon completed their thrilling victory with three balls to spare and two wickets in hand.

