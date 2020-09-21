Hambleden end short season on losing note

FOR the fourth and final match of a curtailed season, HAMBLEDEN hosted DOWNLEY at the Dene.

Downley won the toss and opted to field first with Dan Reading and Nick Arnold opening the Hambleden innings.

Joe Holmes and Graeme Aitken bowled tightly, conceding only 21 runs in the first 10 overs.

P Stone and B Powell continued where the opening bowlers left off, with Powell bowling Arnold on 12, in the 16th over.

Sam Francis joined Reading but was run out on one, eight balls later. James Ottaway came to the crease, he and Reading adding a further 53 runs before Reading was bowled on 54 by P Coombe despite their best earlier effort to get run out at one point: both ended up at the bowler’s end but the fielders missed the wicket and allowed Reading to get back to his crease by throwing the ball to the bowler’s end while he was still only half way back.

Sanders came in with Ottaway and they added a further 25 before Sanders was bowled on nine by Holmes in his second spell.

Tom Lathey replaced Sanders and hit a single from his first ball, only to be run out two balls later when he slipped and fell outside his crease, backing up.

David Saint joined Ottaway and, despite a fractured finger, hit 16 off just 14 balls. He and Ottaway saw out the remaining overs, Ottaway being not out on 34, and Hambleden finishing the innings on 134-5.

Downley set about demolishing the target with gusto, Ben Alsop and Stone hitting 38 runs off the first five overs. Ottaway bowled Stone on 18, then Lathey bowled S Martin on 14, having replaced Saint after his third over.

Sanders replaced Ottaway, eventually taking 3-35 in sevne overs and two balls (Alsop bowled on 27, Charlie King on 25 caught by Ottaway and Holmes on 12 caught by Steve Rae at mid-off).

R Spreckley and Jim Holmes achieved the target in the next five overs, finishing on 137-5 in 27 overs and two balls, to win by five wickets.