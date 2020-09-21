Hope wins it for hosts

GREYS GREEN lost out in their 35-overs a side friendly match at SWYNCOMBE last Sunday.

Electing to bat first, Swyncombe enjoyed a fruitful opening partnership between Crockett and Taylor.

Although fortunate not to be caught from mis-timed drives, Crockett hit some good strokes as he top-scored with 64.

The openers put on 61 before Taylor was dismissed for 33 but thereafter, apart from Crockett, Swyncombe ground to a halt, as Cross (3-25), Singh (1-24) and Skilleter (4-14) exerted almost total control.

Once Crockett was eventually caught, scoring dried up and the total advanced in ones and twos until the innings came to a close on 137-8.

Greys Green’s reply mirrored that of Swyncombe’s innings as openers Ahmed and Shafqat scored freely and put on more than 50 before Ahmed was caught for 24.

Once Hope came on to bowl Swyncombe, whose fielding had been outstanding, took control as Shafqat went for 23.

Greys Green’s chances of chasing down the required total were severely diminished from that point on, with Hope the main destroyer, with his run out his dismissal of the top five batsmen, for few runs.

Lewis (5-7) aided Greys Green’s collapse but it was Hope (4-5) who had been the architect as Greys Green finally slumped to 99 all out.