Hurley’s Sunday sides suffer mixed fortunes

GOOD end of season availability saw HURLEY able to field two Sunday sides for the second week running and a hastily arranged fixture saw the first visit of SRI LANKAN CAVALIERS to Shepherds Lane.

With several players delayed by heavy traffic, the start of the match was delayed by more than 30 minutes.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bat, with Hurley only having eight men available at the start of play the visitors loaned some sub fielders for the first couple of overs.

Scott Taylor struck in the first over as Raj slogged across the line and lost his off stump. Taylor (1-25) and Hamzah Zamman (2-44) initially kept a check on the run rate, keeping the batsmen to around four an over.

Mo Basharat replaced Taylor and dismissed Cavaliers’ skipper Buddhi to a catch at gully by Steve Taylor.

Hadgie (41) and Chula (120) upped the tempo before Zamman and Steve Taylor picked up a brace of wickets apiece but a poor fielding performance from Hurley helped the Cavaliers reach 275-6 from 40 overs.

The Hurley reply started with Shoaib Kayani and Mandeep Singh posting 44 for the first wicket at four an over before Hadgie trapped Singh in front of middle.

The middle order couldn’t keep the chase going and regular wickets saw the hosts collapse to 97-6 by the 26th over. Hurley’s gritty rearguard action by the Walton brothers and Basharat saw them consume 78 deliveries between them as Hurley finished on 118-9.

Elsewhere HURLEY 2nds made their annual outing to face WHITE WALTHAM.

Having chosen to bat, Gul (18) and Cole (31) set the innings off to a good start before Gul fell lbw. Thirteen-year-old Brittain displayed a fine touch through the offside and drove the ball well for a career best 33 in his second game.

The innings stagnated as Cole (31) and Akhtar (83 not out) struggled to adapt to the slow pitch. At 131 after 30 overs, Akhtar, after benefiting from multiple dropped catches began to find his range with a series of sixes to propel Hurley to 226 from their allocated 40 overs.

In response White Waltham were unable to get a grasp on the game as Liam Cole (3-30) picked up a series of wickets and Ridgeway (2-27) kept a tight rein on the batsman.

Dhillon (39) provided some stubborn resistance along with Mogta (30), before becoming one of three stumping victims for keeper Simoyles.

The returning Arshad managed to find some lift throughout his spell and it was left to fellow U13 Gangwani (4-1-8-0) and Brittain (3.5-0-25-1) to bowl out the final few overs for victory as the hosts closed on 134 all out.