McCook does the damage

CRAZIES HILL had the rub of the greens as they triumphed in back-to-back matches.

At LITTLEWICK GREEN, Crazies Hill, batting first, made a comfortable start after losing an early wicket and moved to 51 before Olly Tett was bowled by Chandra for 38.

Another partnership saw Mike and Reiss Simpson move the score on to 114 before both fell to Langley precipitating a collapse.

From 114-2 Crazies Hill stumbled to 118-9 with five batsmen not troubling the scorer and Littlewick only held up by a rearguard action which put on an invaluable 39 led by Tom McCook who finished 19 not out.

Littlewick’s response started promisingly chasing 158 to win off 35 overs but McCook steadily took wickets and Littlewick just ran out 18 runs short, McCook finishing with 4-24 off seven overs.

McCook featured strongly again in another tense affair as CRAZIES HILL entertained PINKNEYS GREEN.

Tight bowling restricted the visitors to 159 with number eight batsman Taylor hitting, an invaluable 47. Olly Tett’s 3-13 off seven overs and good fielding, including two run outs and a first senior wicket for Lawrence Walker looked to have given Crazies a very achievable target.

However, after a strong platform had been built by Tett and Reiss Simpson at 75-2, wickets started to tumble.

McCook looked to have a match winning score in sight but when he was run out for 24 Pinkneys Green had the game with Crazies Hill all out for 137.