Watts’ top score not enough for Peppard

CAPTAIN Andy Watts led from the front for PEPPARD STOKE ROW, but a seven-wicket defeat at home to WEST READING last Saturday looks set to leave them with a fourth-placed finish in the championship.

Watts had no hesitation in electing to bat after winning the toss at Peppard Common and the veteran and teenager Kyle Tappan shared a useful opening partnership before the latter was adjudged lbw off the bowling of Saqib Ahmed.

After Mark Price edged behind from the following ball, Watts (69) and Chris Humphreys steadied the ship until the skipper fell to Zain Ahmed.

Peppard’s middle-order once again failed to fire as the division’s top wicket-taker Hafeez Ul-Wahab claimed a brace, and with Zain Ahmed (3-33) catching Humphreys (42) off his own bowling, the hosts crashed to an under-par 181 all out. Peppard were unable to make an early breakthrough, although they gave themselves a chance when Jason Vaughan-Davies had Munir Khan caught by Sam Fooks at mid-wicket, before the fielder turner wicket-taker when bowling Sohail Arshad off an inside edge.

However, West Reading skipper Adam Davidson showed his class in making 67, his dismissal when caught by Dan Watts at long off from the bowling of Humphreys providing what ultimately proved a false glimmer of hope for Peppard.

The home side fought to the end, but fine knocks from Hassan Arif (60 not out) and Mac D’Souza led the visitors to 183-3 with nine balls to spare.