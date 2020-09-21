Hilditch’s top score helps side cliinch league title

HENLEY 2nds clinched the Division 2A title last Saturday despite losing out in their final match of the season at HAYES.

The visitors, having won the toss and electing to bat first, were bowled out for 108 with Liam Hilditch top scoring with 53.

In reply Hayes eased to 111-4 to win the match by six wickets.

Despite Henley’s defeat, the title was won after second-placed Chesham also lost their final game of the season.

KIDMORE END went down to a 48-run Division 2B defeat against visitors THATCHAM TOWN.

Thatcham won the toss and elected to bat. Kidmore’s bowling started well as Frost and Tyagi made early inroads on what started as a green wicket. Frost took 3-25 from his eight overs and Tyagi 1-27. The first four wickets were all lbw as the batsmen played around their front pad with regularity.

As the ball softened, batting became easier and the pitch became dryer. This was evident by the fact Thatcham went from 26-4 to 103-5, thanks to a partnership between batsmen Lewis (20) and Young (64).

Ashby turned the ball for Kidmore but struggled for control, finishing with figures of 1-44. The Kidmore bowlers did not bowl badly with Chib being the most economical, applying pressure with the wicketkeeper up to the stumps, 1-9 from eight overs.

Despite containing Thatcham to 179 off 40 overs, this score featured 24 wides, making it the second highest scorer of the innings.

With the ball now turning considerably and Thatcham having three spin bowlers in their team, chasing 179 was never going to be an easy task, as the extras that Kidmore had conceded and runs stolen due to sloppy fielding, came back to bite them.

Thatcham bowled more accurately and fielded better. There were noticeable starts in the top order from Sheldon (20) and Singh (21).

Leach scored 30 but fell to an attacking shot which he had to play due to the ever escalating run rate that the spin bowlers had been able to create with miserly bowling.

Frost scored 19 in the dying overs of the innings as Lewis of Thatcham bowled, taking 4-34, as the hosts finished on 131 all out from 37.4 overs.

WARGRAVE 2nds finished third in Division 4A after running out seven wicket winners at MAIDENHEAD AND BRAY 2nds.

Batting first the home side were bowled out for 166 with Adit Rajeev and Max Meader both taking three wickets each for the visitors. In reply, Oliver Newton hit 60 whilst Luke Taylor finished on 54 not out as Wargrave put on

167-3.

HAPRSDEN finished as runners-up in Division 4B after losing out by two wickets at TAPLOW 2nds.

Adam Birkett top scored with an impressive knock of 137 not out while Blake Hogan-Keogh chipped in with 67 as the visitors posted a respectable 263-4 from their allotted overs.

In reply, Taplow kept up with the run rate and edged the match as they closed their allotted overs on 267-8.

In Division 5B HENLEY 3rds finished in mid-table after losing out at ROYAL ASCOT 2nds.

Batting first the hosts put on

203-9 whilst in reply Henley closed on 190-7 to lose out by 13 runs.

Another side to finish mid-table was WARGRAVE 3rds who ran out 15 run winners in their Division 6B home clash with FALKLAND 3rds.

Batting first JJ Harris top scored with 106 as the home side were bowled out for 221 with one over to spare. In reply, Falkland were bowled out for 206 with just four deliveries remaining.

KIDMORE END 2nds finished fourth in Division 7A after running out 23-run winners at BRADFIELD 2nds. Batting first the visitors put on 179-9 before bowling out the hosts for 156.

WARGRAVE 4ths finished second from bottom in Division 8A after losing out by 102 runs at BRACKNELL 2nds.

The home side, batting first, put on 233-7. In reply, Wargrave closed on 131-9 with Achint Rajeev top scoring with 51 not out.

In Division 9A KIDMORE END 3rds ended their campaign on a high note as they beat hosts NPL 3rds by six wickets.

The home side, batting first, were bowled out for 172 with Jonny Abbott taking 3-41. In reply, Kidmore End hit 175-4 with Nish Rajmohan top scoring with 76.

Elsewhere in the division, KIDMORE END 4ths went down to a six wicket defeat at home against UXBRIDGE 4ths.

Batting first Kidmore were bowled out for 106 whilst in reply Uxbridge eased to 108-4.