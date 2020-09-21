Henley Women win league title

HENLEY WOMEN finished their season unbeaten as they emerged victorious against HITCHEN WOMEN on Sunday to win the Home Counties Women’s League Division 2 title.

Hitchin won the toss and elected to bat. Henley got off to a good start as captain and opening bowler Romilly Hayward trapped Charlotte Page lbw in the first over.

Hayward struck again in the sixth over with an in-swinger that removed the bails of Hitchin number three Sophie Gerald, leaving the visitors on 10-2.

Despite tight Henley bowling a stabilising Hitchin partnership from Suzie Powell and Izzy Gurney saw the visitors move to 52-2 after 17 overs.

Tight bowling from Lauren Hilditch was rewarded when she claimed the wicket of Izzy Gurney, clean bowled.

Hitchin’s Rebecca Bell joined Powell and made her intent clear scoring four from her first ball as Hitchin began to increase the run rate moving to 84-3 until a sharp run out from Francesca Clarke in the 25th brought Powell’s crucial innings to an end on 36 runs. Charlotte Clarke executed another run out in the penultimate over and with tight closing bowling from Hayward and Francesca Clarke the visitors finished their innings on 103-5.

Henley openers Heather Bonnell and Lucy Beal made a cautious start against the accurate Hitchin bowling attack until Beal was out lbw in the seventh over. Helen Webster joined Bonnell and the latter lost her wicket when a change of bowling saw a mistimed shot caught at mid-off.

Jemma Swire-Thompson changed the pace of the Henley innings with an attacking style that saw the pair push the run rate on until Webster was caught in the 13th over leaving Henley on 40-3.

Charlotte Clarke joined Swire Thompson and it was clear the home side were aware of the need to push on with a number of quick singles run and two boundaries from Clarke pushing the score to 66-3 until Swire-Thompson was run out in the 17th.

The mother/daughter partnership of Charlotte and Francesca Clarke moved the score to 101-4 and despite a couple of wickets falling, the target was reached when Maddie Brown played a powerful cover drive that crossed the rope leaving Charlotte Clarke top scorer, not out on 35, and the home side victorious on 106-6 with seven overs to spare.

Henley Women will be moving up to the Home Counties Women’s Cricket League Division 1 next season with many of the players who began their cricket journey as U11s now forming the heart of the team.