Skipper shines with bat as side secure plate final spot

HENLEY booked their place in the final of the John Goodman Plate thanks to a comprehensive victory against visitors ASTON ROWANT last Saturday.

The home side dominated in a match that saw them welcome back much missed absentees Euan Woods, Mike Williams and Harry Jordan, all of whom made substantial contributions.

The victory set up a final at Thame Town tomorrow (Saturday, 11.30am).

In fine weather Henley won the toss and elected to bowl. Once again alert fielding and accurate bowling had the Rowant openers pinned down with runs hard to come by and plenty of dot balls.

Jordan struck twice in successive balls in his second over to nip out first Mannering, snaffled at point and then Pandya, lbw first ball to make it 11-2.

Wes Morrick joined Condon to grind out a further 26 runs over the next seven overs before Woods marked his return by having Condon caught behind.

Rowant skipper Josh Smith, often a formidable contributor with the bat, lasted just 26 balls for 12 runs before being sharply stumped by Williams off the spin of Matt Rowe.

At 37-4 veteran Morrick pulled it together for the visitors, ably supported by Fiztjohn, as he injected a degree of urgency into the innings before being caught at deep cover off Ali Raja for 54. Fitzjohn battled on before becoming Jordan’s third victim and a late flourish from Watling and Hammersley, the latter hitting two fours over mid-wicket, took the visitors to a defendable 172.

Modest totals have proved a bit of a challenge to Henley in recent weeks, but not so this time as the hosts eased their way to victory with 28 balls to spare.

Williams opened with his skipper Mike Roberts and the pair cruised along with a regular supply of boundaries before Williams skied a Mannering delivery back to the bowler. This made way for the deceptively languid Woods whose cameo of 18 included four fours, before not quite getting enough on another Mannering delivery to elude the diving Condon at mid-off.

Roberts and the incoming Richard Morris closed the game out, Morris’s third six of a 40-ball 32 score over long-on taking the home side across the line to win by eight wickets.

After the game Henley skipper Roberts was pleased with his team’s performance. He said: “It was nice to get back to winning ways. We were again really good in the field, with the bowlers executing their skills effectively and the fielding unit taking its chances and bringing heaps of energy — Adam Lubbock particularly so.

“Then, with the bat, the top order just took some responsibility and got the job done. I thought we batted in partnerships better and showed more intent to dictate terms.

“It’s frustrating too in some ways, as it showed what could have been with the quarantined lads being available and the top five being just that bit better the last few weeks.”