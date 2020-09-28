Free-scoring opening duo do damage for Oratory School

ORATORY SCHOOL students Kyle Tappan and Henry Thorby shared a sensational opening stand to lead their side to a 10-wicket success against their league club, PEPPARD STOKE ROW, last Saturday.

With the September weather proving receptive to cricket, Peppard’s principal sponsors welcomed a Friendly XI for a first game of the summer — some five months after they were originally due to play back in April.

Captain Andy Watts (36) and Nick Sedgwick gave Peppard a steady start, but useful spells from Toby Winterbottom (2-25) and Charlie Thomas (3-30) kept a lid on proceedings.

And despite Rob Simmons (32), Oli Sedgwick (37 from 38 balls) and Chris Humphreys (29 not out from 26) adding further useful knocks, Peppard were restricted to 185-6 in their 35 overs.

The Oratory made a fast start as Tappan (89 not out) and Thorby (74 not out) got to work with vigour, and the duo paced the run chase to perfection as they got over the line with three balls remaining.

A fine innings from Riaan Ackerman proved insufficient for PEPPARD STOKE ROW as they slipped to a nine-wicket friendly defeat against COOKHAM DEAN at Peppard Common last Saturday.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bat on a typically flat Peppard Common track, but useful spells from Frazer Finlan and Matt Dempster meant the Pandas were unable to get off to a flier, albeit Hugh Asquith played some fine shots in his innings of 35.

A middle-order collapse left the home side in trouble, but with Ackerman (90 not out) finding a useful ally in Jason Evans, who hit two maximums in his knock of 29, the Pandas were able to post 208-7 in their 40 overs. Youngster Dhananjai Singh proved the pick of the Cookham attack with figures of 4-49.

Despite James Rowson taking a fine catch off his own bowling to dismiss George Keylock, it appeared from an early stage that the hosts’ total would prove vastly insufficient.

And with the experienced Rob Mettler (91 not out) joined by Taine Richards (86 not out), the Pandas had no response as the visitors cruised to victory in 27 overs.