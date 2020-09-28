Free-scoring openers help side wrap up league title

HAPRSDEN 2nds went into the last week of their adjusted league season with the opportunity to win the Division 1 title if they could overcome visitors RUISLIP VICTORIA.

Harpsden won the toss and captain Toby Stevens decided to put his team into bowl knowing they would have the batting to chase any score put in front of them.

James Stanhope started Harpsden well, getting the first wicket of the afternoon in the first over of the day. Wickets dried up for the home side but so did runs for the visitors.

The next wicket did not fall until the 13th over, first change bowler Rod Birkett trapping Sak Bhatti lbw for 17.

The visitors then started to panic when they realised Harpsden were no longer hunting for wickets but not allowing the visitors to score, bowling more than half the overs of the game within 90 minutes. Ruislip went for the big shots with two players caught quickly. With the big shots failing the quick singles were attempted with three run outs coming quickly with a top-class direct hit from Duncan Verry with one to aim at.

The visitors were bowled all out for 116 after 38 overs.

Harpsden followed up confident with their batting line up to reach the total. Verry (59) had one piece of luck in the first over being dropped behind but did not need any more for the rest of the innings, finding the boundary often after getting settled.

Will Stevens (48) did the same, not offering any chances as he found the boundary. The pair knocked off the runs needed in 20 overs to secure their side the league title.