Akhtar’s top score not enough as visitors lose out

HURLEY went down to an eight wicket defeat at THEALE AND TILHURST on Sunday.

Having won the toss, Hurley skipper Mo Basharat opted to bat first working on the theory that the pitch would deteriorate during the afternoon.

The opening pair of Shoaib Kayani and Ajmal Ali looked to be coping with the erratic bounce but a mix up led to the run out of Kayani in the fourth over with the score on 18.

Although runs came at a good rate, so did wickets, and by the 12th over the visitors found themselves at 50-4. Youngsters Aahaan and Harris did most of the damage for Theale and Tilehurst as only two Hurley batsmen — Ali (23) and Maz Nabi (27) — got past 20.

Nabi and Dave Walton (4) added 27 for the ninth wicket to add some respectability to the score but the total of 135 all out from 28.2 overs was under par. The home side opened their reply with skipper Bozarth and the wicket keeper Davison, who had little trouble posting 49 for the first wicket before Steve Taylor had Bozarth caught at gully by Ian Dawkins.

The next over saw Mason depart without scoring to a Basharat quicker ball that clipped the off stump.

At 57-2 the visitors sensed an opportunity, but it was not to be, as Dimmack survivied a call for an edge behind off Taylor. Davidson reached a 55 not out with Dimmack ending on 40 not out as the hosts cruised home with 16 overs to spare.

HURLEY 2nds also suffered defeat last Sunday as they went down by 43 runs at BLEDLOW VILLAGE.

Having chosen to bat, Bledlow made a confident start with Ross (24) looking in good form before becoming one of Gul’s two wickets (2-55) in his initial seven over spell.

With little assistance from the pitch, Noah Drew once again impressed throughout his eight over spell, but with little fortune.

Thirteen-year-old Aiden Mukherjee bowled with pace to remove a number of senior batsman, all the while Basu (60) looked in good touch with a series of explosive leg side shots to pepper the boundary whilst Catchpole (45) benefitted from some key fielding mishaps which prevented the score being restricted as hoped.

The returning Mukherjee finished with 4-15 while Henry Drew picked up 2-44 as Bledlow’s innings ended in the final over at 222 all out.

In response Hurley struggled to keep up with the required rate and suffered the loss of Hinnell with the first delivery ricocheting off his chest on to the stumps. Dad soon followed to a shooter to Spooner as Hurley regressed to 35-2 after 10 overs.

Brittain showed good application to work his way through the remainder of the innings for 32 not out and despite an early lifeline Akhtar (101) grew with confidence as the innings developed.

At 76-2 off 25 overs the game as a contest was almost over, despite wickets in hand. However, Akhtar began to dispatch the ball to all parts of the ground, and the required rate of 11 remained a faint possibility.

A well-deserved century was followed by his departure next ball, and much hope had been lost. Simoes (23 not out) was unable to find the boundary with the regularity required and a comfortable victory was sealed by Bledlow.