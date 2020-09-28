Monday, 28 September 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Warren hits ton as hosts put on their Sunday best

Warren hits ton as hosts put on their Sunday best

VISITORS TURVILLE PARK took full advantage of a good pitch and fast outfield at CHEKCENDON on Saturday to post 254-5 in 35 overs.

Ollie Thornton hit 85 and James Hunt 83 as they shared a third wicket partnership of 140.

Checkendon responded with an opening stand of 107 in only 12 overs between Prasheet Skhare, who made 74 and Piyush Bedi.

James Hunt then returned to the fray with a quick spell of 1-13 in six overs which restored some control for the visitors.

Lively batting from Sam Arrowsmith and Harry Wickens kept the game alive but the home side were eventually dismissed 32 runs adrift.

TURVILLE PARK

S Bucknill, c & b Varikarra

18

D Stockings, b V Sharma

0

O Thornton, c Jobe, b Varikarra

85

J Hunt, b Jobe

83

M Morton, b Jobe

4

A Bignell, not out

24

C Hunt, not out

16

Extras

24

TOTAL (5 wkts)

254

CHECKENDON

P Khare, c Thornton, b Bignell

74

P Bedi, lbw, b J Hunt

30

K Chitta, run out

11

S Varikarra, b Bignell

1

V Sharma, c C Hunt, b Stockings

11

S Jobe, c C Hunt, b Bignell

2

S Arrowsmith, b Morton

16

K Mendiratta, b Thornton

9

H Wickens, b C Hunt

19

V Reddy, b C Hunt

2

V Kharmar, not out

4

Extras

43

TOTAL

222

Best bowling: Bignell 3-36.

Jim Warren confirmed his return to form with an 85 ball century as the high scoring at CHECKENDON continued against PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAHS on Sunday.

The home team reached 255-4 from their 35 overs with Matt Heslop also contributing a patient 71 and John Acland-Hood a run a ball 44.

Visiting skipper Mark Lambert led the reply with a rapid 43 including nine fours before he became one of Sam Arrowsmith’s victims in a decisive spell of 3-10.

Mark Harper carried the fight right to the end, hitting 45, but the variety of the Checkendon bowling proved too much for the 12 person visiting batting line up as they were bowled out for 143 in 26.2 overs.

CHECKENDON

J Acland-Hood, b M Harper

44

J Warren, retired

100

M Heslop, run out

71

J Jackson, c A Roberts, b H Harper

7

S Padmanoban, not out

2

R Adigantla, c M Harper, b King

5

S Arrowsmith, not out

0

Extras

26

TOTAL (4 wkts)

255

PEPPARD STOKE ROW
MAHARAJAHS

M Lambert, b Arrowsmith

43

G Lee, c Acland-Hood,
b M Sharma

18

A Lotery, c Breakspear,
b M Sharma

0

D Lambert, c Padanoban,
b Arrowsmith

3

H Roberts, c Arrowsmith,
b Jackson

9

B Murdoch, b Arrowsmith

0

A Roberts, c Warren, b Jackson

1

T King, b Adigantla

0

M Harper, st Heslop, b H Wickens

45

R Lambert, c H Wickens, b Kochar

5

H Harper, c Jackson, b Kochar

0

P Lambert, not out

4

Extras

15

TOTAL

143

Best bowling: S Arrowsmith 3-10.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33