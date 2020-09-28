Warren hits ton as hosts put on their Sunday best

VISITORS TURVILLE PARK took full advantage of a good pitch and fast outfield at CHEKCENDON on Saturday to post 254-5 in 35 overs.

Ollie Thornton hit 85 and James Hunt 83 as they shared a third wicket partnership of 140.

Checkendon responded with an opening stand of 107 in only 12 overs between Prasheet Skhare, who made 74 and Piyush Bedi.

James Hunt then returned to the fray with a quick spell of 1-13 in six overs which restored some control for the visitors.

Lively batting from Sam Arrowsmith and Harry Wickens kept the game alive but the home side were eventually dismissed 32 runs adrift.

TURVILLE PARK

S Bucknill, c & b Varikarra 18 D Stockings, b V Sharma 0 O Thornton, c Jobe, b Varikarra 85 J Hunt, b Jobe 83 M Morton, b Jobe 4 A Bignell, not out 24 C Hunt, not out 16 Extras 24 — TOTAL (5 wkts) 254

CHECKENDON

P Khare, c Thornton, b Bignell 74 P Bedi, lbw, b J Hunt 30 K Chitta, run out 11 S Varikarra, b Bignell 1 V Sharma, c C Hunt, b Stockings 11 S Jobe, c C Hunt, b Bignell 2 S Arrowsmith, b Morton 16 K Mendiratta, b Thornton 9 H Wickens, b C Hunt 19 V Reddy, b C Hunt 2 V Kharmar, not out 4 Extras 43 — TOTAL 222

Best bowling: Bignell 3-36.

Jim Warren confirmed his return to form with an 85 ball century as the high scoring at CHECKENDON continued against PEPPARD STOKE ROW MAHARAJAHS on Sunday.

The home team reached 255-4 from their 35 overs with Matt Heslop also contributing a patient 71 and John Acland-Hood a run a ball 44.

Visiting skipper Mark Lambert led the reply with a rapid 43 including nine fours before he became one of Sam Arrowsmith’s victims in a decisive spell of 3-10.

Mark Harper carried the fight right to the end, hitting 45, but the variety of the Checkendon bowling proved too much for the 12 person visiting batting line up as they were bowled out for 143 in 26.2 overs.

CHECKENDON

J Acland-Hood, b M Harper 44 J Warren, retired 100 M Heslop, run out 71 J Jackson, c A Roberts, b H Harper 7 S Padmanoban, not out 2 R Adigantla, c M Harper, b King 5 S Arrowsmith, not out 0 Extras 26 — TOTAL (4 wkts) 255

PEPPARD STOKE ROW

MAHARAJAHS

M Lambert, b Arrowsmith 43 G Lee, c Acland-Hood,

b M Sharma 18 A Lotery, c Breakspear,

b M Sharma 0 D Lambert, c Padanoban,

b Arrowsmith 3 H Roberts, c Arrowsmith,

b Jackson 9 B Murdoch, b Arrowsmith 0 A Roberts, c Warren, b Jackson 1 T King, b Adigantla 0 M Harper, st Heslop, b H Wickens 45 R Lambert, c H Wickens, b Kochar 5 H Harper, c Jackson, b Kochar 0 P Lambert, not out 4 Extras 15 — TOTAL 143

Best bowling: S Arrowsmith 3-10.