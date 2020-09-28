Monday, 28 September 2020

Scott and Humphreys guide side to victory

A YOUTHFUL PEPPARD STOKE ROW UNICORNS side showed promise for the future with a four-wicket home success against SANDHURST on Sunday.

The average age of the Unicorns was just 20, enhanced by stand-in skipper Richard Ashton, and it was the second oldest player in the side, 30-year-old James Rowson (2-42) who made a double early breakthrough.

The remaining wickets fell to a combination of U13s and U15s, with Connor Lamsdale (2-22), Tom Mennie (2-28), debutant Reuben Leedham (2-31) and Jacob Lamsdale (2-35) all bowling well to dismiss the Sandhurst for 174, number 10 Joe Ash top-scoring with 40 late on.

Sandhurst captain Ed Batchelor (4-23) bowled a fine opening spell which left the Unicorns in some difficulty on 74-5, but Ashton (38), Hamish Scott (31 not out) and Chris Humphreys (30 not out) held their nerve to guide the Unicorns to victory with 45 balls to spare.

U18 Jake Sedgwick was the stand-out performer for PEPPARD STOKE ROW PANDAS, but they fell to a 123-run reverse against READING UNIVERISTY STAFF at the Les Clark Oval.

After Rowan Fuller had Andy Eagle caught behind by Charlie Laing, the Pandas watched the ball fly to all parts as the visitors racked up an imposing 246-5 in their 35 overs.

Five Pandas batsmen were dismissed having scored between 11 and 14, but with Sedgwick’s 29 the top effort, they were bowled out for 123.

